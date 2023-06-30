The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events of the summer and is set to bring a brand-new format to meet the demand of interest in the women’s game that has grown rapidly in recent years.

The popularity of women's international football has spiked massively and this summer FIFA has reported that 1,032,884 tickets have been sold, which will be the largest attendance ever in the tournament, surpassing the 2019 edition in France.

Sarina Wiegman will be hoping her impressive England squad can continue to make dreams come true across the nation as they seek to build upon their incredible Euro 2022 triumph by bringing home the World Cup trophy.

Here is Football FanCast’s guide to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and what to expect from our Lionesses when their campaign gets underway in a few weeks' time.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023 and where is it being held?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be a unique experience for travelling supporters this summer, as it will mark the first time the competition is being held in two nations - New Zealand and Australia.

Not only that, there will be a new format debuted - the largest tournament of its kind in history - where 32 nations will participate over 32 days, featuring 64 fixtures across ten different stadiums.

The co-hosted tournament will kick off on Thursday, 20th July 2023 in Auckland, where New Zealand will face Norway at Eden Park in the opening group-stage game at 7pm local time - 8am for those in the UK.

The final is set to take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20th August 2023 at 8pm local time, which will be a 9am kick-off back home.

Who are the tournament favourites?

It will come as no surprise that the United States are favourites to lift the trophy in Australia this summer, owing to their impressive record in the global tournament.

The back-to-back reigning champions have the edge due to their huge success on the international stage and are currently ranked number one in the FIFA world rankings.

The US have not conceded a single goal in the seven outings they have had in 2023 so far and have won 21 of their last 24 games, with Brazil and Japan among those failing to overcome the four-time World Cup winners.

Having said that, England did beat them 2-1 in their most recent meeting back in October 2022, and they are set to debut several less-experienced newcomers, with Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman expected to burst onto the scene down under.

However, the impressive and experienced talents of Becky Sauerbrunn, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O'Hara and Alyssa Naeher will be on display too, in what will likely be their last chance to add another international trophy to their collection.

Which group are England in?

England are in Group D and will be up against Haiti, Denmark and China during the group stages of the competition.

The Lionesses currently sit fourth in the FIFA world rankings, whilst their initial opponents rank much lower.

China rank 15th and were one of the lowest-ranking teams in Pot 2, whilst Denmark ranked 18th. Play-off winners Haiti - who only qualified in February - are ranked 57th in the world, meaning England should have enough quality to comfortably top their group.

Here are the World Cup groups in full:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan Group D: England , Haiti, Denmark, China

, Haiti, Denmark, China Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

What are the kick-off times in Australia and New Zealand?

During the group stages, kick-off times vary largely to accommodate the vast number of fixtures that will take place between 20th July and 3rd August 2023.

The earliest kick-off in the group stage is Argentina v South Africa at 10am local time (1am in the UK), whilst the latest will commence at 8.30pm (1.30pm UK time) when Panama and Jamaica meet.

Where can I watch the matches on UK TV?

Despite the popularity and success of England’s Euro 2022 campaign, it wasn’t until a matter of weeks ago that any UK broadcasters picked up the 2023 Women’s World Cup, causing outrage and a potential broadcasting blackout.

However, BBC and ITV have finally unveiled their scheduling times to cover the entirety of the group stages across the two free-to-air UK broadcasters, with plans in place depending on England's progress in the competition.

Here are the exact times (GMT) and dates for England’s upcoming fixtures and their potential route to the final:

England v Haiti - Brisbane (Saturday 22nd July, 10.30am; ITV )

- Brisbane (Saturday 22nd July, 10.30am; ) England v Denmark - Sydney (Friday 28th July, 9.30am; BBC )

- Sydney (Friday 28th July, 9.30am; ) China v England - Adelaide (Tuesday 1st August, 12pm; ITV)

Round of 16 fixtures:

Group B winner vs Group D runner-up (Monday August 7th, 11.30am)

(Monday August 7th, 11.30am) Group D winner vs Group B runner-up (Monday August 7th, 8.30am)

(Monday August 7th, 8.30am) If England progress from the group stages, their match will be shown on BBC

Quarter-final fixtures:

QF3: Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (Saturday 12th August, 8.30am)

vs (Saturday 12th August, 8.30am) QF4: Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (Saturday 12th August, 11.30am)

vs (Saturday 12th August, 11.30am) If England progress to the quarter-finals, their match will be shown on ITV

Semi-final fixtures:

Winner of Quarter Final 1 v Winner of Quarter Final 2 (Tuesday 15th August, 8am; BBC )

v (Tuesday 15th August, 8am; ) Winner of Quarter Final 3 v Winner of Quarter Final 4 (Wednesday 16th August, 11:30am; BBC)

Third Place play-off:

Loser of Semi-final 1 v Loser of Semi-final 2 (Saturday 19th August, 9am; ITV)

World Cup Final 2023:

Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2 (Sunday 20th August, 11am; BBC & ITV)

Who is in the England squad?

The reigning European champions go into the tournament having only lost once under Sarina Wiegman, with a defeat to Australia in April 2023 ending their 30-game unbeaten streak, meaning there will be high expectations for the Lionesses to go all the way.

However, with so many injuries affecting the successful squad of last summer during the domestic season, the England manager will be without some of her most valuable assets on the pitch.

Beth Mead and Leah Williamson will both be absent due to ACL injuries, whilst Wiegman has been dealt another huge blow with Chelsea’s Fran Kirby recovering from surgery on a knee injury that also saw her ruled out of the tournament.

Aside from injuries, Ellen White has now retired, meaning a total of four of the unchanged first-team starters in the European Championship will be unavailable for selection.

Indeed, England will still be able to depend on the experience and winning mentality of the likes of Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, but there will likely be some fresh talent integrated into the side.

Chelsea forward Lauren James - sister of England full-back Reece - will be one to watch at the tournament as she was not involved in the European Championship, but has quickly become one of the standout stars of the Women's Super League.

Goalkeepers : Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) Defenders : Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal) Midfielders : Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United) Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

Who else is taking part in the tournament?

Host nation Australia boast some of the biggest world-class talents with Lyon full-back Ella Carpenter, Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr.

The Blues striker is set to light up the World Cup after finding the back of the net 12 times and registering five assists over 21 WSL appearances last season.

All-time international top goalscorer across men's and women’s football, Christine Sinclair, is still going strong after netting a whopping 190 goals, and despite turning 40 years old earlier this month, will be a threat for Canada.

Alex Morgan, runner-up in the latest Best FIFA Women's Player awards, will join the hugely talented United States squad, with the 34-year-old back to her best after an extended run out of the squad last year.

What is England’s potential path to the final?

Should the Lionesses win their group, they would most likely face Canada or host nation Australia in the first round of knockouts, which will be no easy task at all given the fact their opponents will be on home turf.

A score could be waiting to be settled in the quarter-finals, where England could come up against Euro 2022 finalists Germany, who will be determined for redemption at the World Cup.

France and Brazil are also potential contenders at the same stage or in the semi-finals if Wiegman’s side can overcome their prior obstacles.

Current champions USA or Sweden are both the most likely to come up against England in the final - should no upsets occur along the way, of course.

Will England win?

There is no doubt that England are one of the popular favourites at the World Cup this summer following their success on the European stage, however, there are some concerns due to the injuries to key players.

As mentioned before, Mead will be unable to take part, which is a huge blow to the Lionesses' attacking threat this summer after becoming the linchpin of their Euros success, scoring six goals and registering four assists in six games - winning the Golden Boot and awarded England Player of the Year for her contributions.

Not only that, but captain Williamson also suffering an ACL injury means she is unable to compete in Australia. The versatile Arsenal star was a standout in the Euros squad for ball recoveries, tallying up the highest amount (56) over the competition in her role alongside central-defence partner Millie Bright.

As a result, Wiegman will be hoping that the winning mentality developed in the team over the last 12 months will rub off on the new additions that are either being recalled or making their debuts on the international stage.

But can they win the tournament? It is a fairly youthful squad that Wiegman has selected, and due to missing some of their star players heading into the prestigious tournament, a competitive finish in the final stages will perhaps be considered a great achievement for the Lionesses.

Even without injuries and fitness issues plaguing the squad - with centre-back Bright also not a sure thing for England's opening game - England have been pitted on the more difficult side of the draw with France, Germany, Australia and Brazil all potential knockout opponents, with the other side of the draw competing separately in New Zealand until the final.

With that being said, if Wiegman can get her team building strong connections quickly to make up for some lesser experience in key roles, England have a great chance of competing in the latter stages of the World Cup, and as seen before, when the Lionesses get a run together, their mentality and determination is unmatched by any opponent.