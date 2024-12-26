The next FIFA World Cup is not until 2026, but there is already a sense of excitement building towards the tournament, as it is being hosted by 16 cities in three countries.

The competition will be played between 11th June and 19th July 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States. This is the first time it will be hosted by three nations and the first North American World Cup since 1994. This 2026 World Cup has another first, as it will host 48 teams instead of the usual 32.

Over the years, many legendary players have made their mark on the competition, with some going on to compete at multiple World Cup finals. So as the countdown to the tournament continues, we have taken a look at the players who have made the most appearances at the World Cup.

Players with the most men's World Cup appearances Rank Player Nation WC apps 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 26 2 Lothar Matthaus Germany 25 3 Miroslav Klose Germany 24 4 Paolo Maldini Italy 23 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 22 6= Diego Maradona Argentina 21 6= Wladyslaw Zmuda Poland 21 6= Uwe Seeler West Germany 21 9= Hugo Lloris France 20 9= Javier Mascherano Argentina 20 9= Philipp Lahm Germany 20 9= Bastian Schweinsteiger Germany 20 9= Cafu Brazil 20 9= Grzegorz Lato Poland 20

14 Grzegorz Lato (Poland)

20 matches

First on this list is Grzegorz Lato, who won 100 caps for his national side, Poland. The former winger played in four World Cups as a player, playing a total of 20 matches.

The best Lato achieved with his country was a third-place finish in 1974 and 1982, but on a personal level, he also had a decent scoring record, as he netted 10 times in the competition.

13 Cafu (Brazil)

20 matches

Cafu is one of the most famous Brazil players to play the game and is still highly talked about now by the lucky ones who got to watch him play.

The Brazilian played in four separate World Cups, captaining his national team in his last two tournaments. Cafu played 20 times in the World Cup, and while he didn’t score, he made up for it by winning the competition twice in 1994 and 2002.

12 Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

20 matches

Former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger won 121 caps for his national team and was part of three World Cup squads.

The midfielder played 20 times in the competition, scoring two goals and providing six assists. The 2014 World Cup was one to remember for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder, as he finally secured a piece of silverware with his country.

11 Philipp Lahm (Germany)

20 matches

A player who played with Schweinsteiger for Germany and Bayern Munich is Philipp Lahm.

The former Germany captain, who lifted the World Cup in 2014, also played 20 times in the World Cup, though he had more minutes than his former teammate with 1,920 minutes compared to Schweinsteiger’s 1,656.

Aside from winning the trophy in Brazil, Lahm memorably opened the German World Cup of 2006 with a special opening goal against Costa Rica.

10 Javier Mascherano (Argentina)

20 matches

Javier Mascherano was a very important player for club and country during his playing days, as he won 147 caps for Argentina.

The former midfielder played in four World Cups for his national team but was unable to claim success, as the furthest they got while he was in the team was the final in 2014, where they lost 1-0 to Germany.

Mascherano played in 20 World Cup matches during his career, making him one of Argentina’s most-capped players at the World Cup.

9 Hugo Lloris (France)

20 matches

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has played in four World Cups, with his last appearance being in the 2022 final against Argentina.

Lloris has appeared 20 times in the competition, keeping an impressive eight clean sheets along the way.

Lloris is lucky enough to call himself a World Cup winner as he played a big role in his country’s success in 2018. He is also France’s most-capped player for World Cup games.

8 Uwe Seeler (Germany)

21 matches