West Ham United have shrugged off the disappointment of falling at the penultimate hurdle of last season's Europa League and have advanced to the Europa Conference League final after dispatching AZ Alkmaar over two legs. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the showpiece final...

When is the Europa Conference League final?

The Europa Conference League final will be played on 7th June 2023, with kick-off commencing at 20:00 GMT.

The match is three days before the Champions League final, which will be contested by Manchester City and Inter, and one week after the Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

Where is the Europa Conference League final being held?

The match will be played in The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia, a small but symbolic stadium and home to Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Housing a capacity of 19,370 observers, The Eden Arena notably hosted the 2013 European Super Cup final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the German side prevailing on penalties after an enthralling 2-2 draw over 120 minutes.

Who are West Ham playing against?

David Moyes' east London outfit will challenge Serie A side Fiorentina for the trophy, seeking to claim their first slice of silverware since prevailing in the 1980 FA Cup and prevent an Italian club from securing a second successive Conference League trophy, with Roma defeating Feyenoord in last year's maiden edition.

La Viola are unlikely to qualify for European football next season through the league table as seventh-placed Atalanta would have to lose their three remaining fixtures, while Fiorentina would require maximum points themselves, so there is plenty at stake.

What happens if West Ham win the Europa Conference League?

The champions earn a place in next term's Europa League, bypassing the qualification stage - provided they have failed to qualify for the Champions League through their domestic league.

This underscores the importance of victory for both sides in this year's finale, providing a route back into Europe and a chance for glory once again, as illustrated by Jose Mourinho's Roma, who have reached the Europa League final this year after triumphing in the Conference League previously.

Can I get Europa Conference League final tickets?

The ticket allocation for this year's final sees the fans of the respective competitors limited to 4,890 allocated seats each and around 4,300 more going to corporate sponsors and national associations, with the remaining tickets sold to the public.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League final on TV?

For interested fans in England hoping to watch West Ham compete for silverware, BT Sport will broadcast the match and provide extensive coverage of the anticipated spectacle.

Last season, BT Sport made the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals free-to-air for everyone within the United Kingdom on TV, mobile or online, though there is yet to be confirmation of whether this gesture will be repeated this year.

Where is the Europa League final in 2024?

Of course, the victors will slot right into the fray in the Europa League next year, awaiting their group stage opponents in the Europa League.

The final of that competition is set to be played at the Republic of Ireland's 50,000-capacity Dublin Arena, a stadium that Hammers supporters will undoubtedly have one eye on should they find success in Prague next month.

Could this be Declan Rice's final game for West Ham?

West Ham will be hoping to send their supporters across the globe into rapture with a victory to define what has been the club's most successful modern period, but it could turn out to be a bittersweet night.

Imperious midfield anchor Declan Rice's future at London Stadium continues to drag on, with revelations from the 24-year-old himself in December that he wishes to play Champions League football.

As per reports, the Hammers have touted him at £120m, and with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all vying for his services, he could etch his name into Irons history by ending a 47-year wait for a European final with his last dance.