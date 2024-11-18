As Liverpool's title charge kicks on, one European club are now reportedly interested in securing what they believe would be an emotional reunion with a former star who has struggled to make his mark at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

Arne Slot has adjusted to life in the Premier League better than anyone could ever have expected. Although the Dutchman will be the first to remind people about that one defeat against Nottingham Forest, even he should be satisfied with 15 wins from 17 games and a place at the top of English and European football.

However, that's not to say the Reds haven't set their sights on additions, with recent reports linking them to the likes of Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez. Both left-backs, the headlines suggest that Liverpool are ready to replace Andy Robertson, who has been one of the few players to have struggled since Slot's arrival.

The Scotland captain even found himself dropped for Kostas Tsimikas after a performance to forget against Arsenal, before being restored against Aston Villa last time out. But he's not the only one to have struggled under a new manager, with another star potentially handed an escape route out of Anfield.

According to reports in Spain, Fiorentina now want to seal an emotional reunion with Federico Chiesa amid his Anfield struggles. The winger has once again failed to avoid injury setbacks and is currently in the middle of his own mini pre-season in the hope that he'll soon be back to firing on all cylinders.

Liverpool simply couldn't turn down the opportunity to sign the Italian for a reported £12.5m, but it was always going to take him time to settle in after he was denied a pre-season and frozen out at Juventus by new manager Thiago Motta.

Liverpool must remain patient with "potent" Chiesa

As Fiorentina come knocking in the hope of sealing a Chiesa return, Liverpool should keep the door firmly shut. The Reds managed to land a summer bargain for a player who is among the world's most dangerous wingers when at his best, as he has proven at international level. But patience is the key if Liverpool want to see that best form.

Amid Chiesa's current struggles, it's worth remembering that players such as Fabinho and Robertson took half a season to get going at Anfield, while Cody Gakpo is only now at his best in Slot's side.

The same may well be the case for their £150,000-a-week winger, who may yet emerge to become the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves as a free agent at the end of the season - as is currently set to be the case.

Related 5 potential replacements for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, but who could be in line to succeed him at Anfield?

The Italian has earned plenty of praise throughout his career, including from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who said after Chiesa's part in his country's Euro 2020 victory (via Metro): "It's his pace, his drive. He's the one who is the threat, he's potent, he wants to run in behind.

"He's that modern-day striker who can play anywhere across the frontline and he's as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he's so direct."