First team minutes were expected for a Tottenham player yet to feature this season, but that's now been scuppered following a recent injury update.

Ange suffering Spurs injury crisis

Manager Ange Postecoglou was dealt some very bad news earlier this week, as widespread reports shared that midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been added to the growing list of Spurs absentees.

The Uruguay international joins senior stars James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon as the players unavailable through injury right now, Pape Matar Sarr is racing to shake off his knock after missing Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Bentancur is set to miss two months of action with an ankle ligament injury, following an arguably reckless challenge from Villa right-back Matty Cash. The former Juventus star had only just returned from nine months on the treatment table, so this will come as a truly devastating bit of news for him personally.

Spurs take on Premier League champions Man City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend with a severely depleted starting eleven. To make matters worse, more tough tests against London neighbours West Ham and Champions League qualification rivals Newcastle await Postecoglou soon afterwards.

The Lilywhites will also lose Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min early next year to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup tournaments, as the Spurs trio travel to represent their countries in early January. Both competitions start from January 12 to February 11, meaning Tottenham face a potential month without them.

Reports suggest Spurs could take to the winter transfer market for reinforcements, as a result of their bare squad depth. Allegedly, sporting director Johan Lange is targeting a new Tottenham centre-back in particular after van de Ven's injury.

Phillips chance scuppered after injury blow

Amid Spurs' real lack of defensive options, Postecoglou looked likely to turn to young summer signing Ashley Phillips.

The centre-back, signed from Blackburn Rovers, is yet to make a single senior appearance for Tottenham despite being included in matchday squads - and that won't change any time soon after he picked up an injury recently.

Phillips is expected to out for around a month, which will come as a real blow for him considering he looked like he was about to be given a chance.

According to 90min, Spurs were expected to give Phillips a first team chance before his injury lay-off, but the teenager's absence now means a longer wait for his awaited debut,

The defender is one of real promise and could've been an exciting option for Postecoglou to call upon, with ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray tipping him to become a "mega footballer" as far back as 2021.

Ashley Phillips' style of play (via WhoScored) Indirect set-piece threat Likes to play short passes Clears the ball out of defence Does not dive into tackles

“He’s an amazing footballer and he is going to be a mega footballer I’m pretty sure, but he’s a very young boy," said Mowbray (via Lancashire Telegraph).

“He’s a 6’3, 6’4 magnificent cut of a guy, fast as lightning, composed with the ball, aggressive. I think this football club have a footballer on their hands, and we have to manage his introduction into our team as best we can. I just brought him to give him some experience.”