Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal that will kick off a further pair of departures this summer, it has emerged.

Forest navigating tricky financial waters

Having been docked four points by the Premier League for breaching financial fair play regulations, Forest will be doing everything that they can to avoid a repeat next season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side only survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season, condemning Luton Town to the Championship in their place.

Now, it has emerged that they have to raise around £20m through player sales before June 30th to comply with the regulations once more, though they are said to be "relaxed" about the situation as they look to offload fringe players.

They have already freed up significant wages thanks to the departures of Wayne Hennessey, Harry Arter, Cheikhou Kouyate and Felipe, which will save a combined £160,000 per week (£8.3m per year).

Forest are also set to send Nuno Tavares, Gio Reyna and Gonzalo Montiel back to their parent clubs, which will free up yet more cash.

On top of that, Joe Worrall, Emmanuel Dennis and Lewis O'Brien are thought to be free to leave, with the latter attracting interest from Ipswich Town. As a result, there is confidence that compliance will be achieved, and now they have turned their attentions to incomings.

Forest to trigger three deals

First on their list appears to be goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who has a release clause of just £3.5m written into his £6.4k per week contract with Brazilian side Corinthians.

The no.1 spot has been a problem for Forest, with several goalkeepers trialled and none really impressing, which seems set to see them sign yet another option this summer.

How Forest goalkeepers compare PL 23/24 Matz Sels Matt Turner Odysseas Vlachodimos Appearances 16 17 5 Clean Sheets 1 2 1 Save % 57.4% 67.5% 50%

The Brazilian is already well acquainted with Forest defender Murillo, who made the move from Corinthians to the City Ground last summer. The pair spent a season together, though they only played together four times across the course of the campaign.

Now, they look set to be reunited, with Football Transfers reporting that the Midlands outfit are 'closing in' on a deal for the 25-year-old shot-stopper. They add that 'personal terms have been verbally agreed' and that Miguel is 'expected to sign a five-year deal' in Nottingham.

His arrival will spark a series of transfer dominoes, with the 6 foot 8 Miguel - one of the tallest footballers in the world - being the seventh goalkeeper signed by the club since their promotion to the Premier League, and their fifth permanent addition.

Hennessey will be leaving as a free agent, but more are expected to depart, with Odysseas Vlachodimos among those likely to leave as a result the report adds. Meanwhile, Matt Turner is also "available" after a series of shaky performances, which will likely see Matz Sels remain no.1 and Miguel slot in as the new no.2 in the Midlands.