Highbury Stadium

Key information about Highbury Stadium

Highbury Stadium was built in 1939 and is now the home of Fleetwood Town. The ground is located in Fleetwood in Lancashire and is also the 112th largest stadium by capacity in the country and the 23rd in their league.

Its current capacity is 5,327 and it has a pitch that measures 105m by 65m. The surface of the field is covered with natural grass but it has no undersoil heating installed nor is it surrounded by a running track.

The record attendance of 6,150 at Highbury Stadium was set on 13 November 1965 vs Rochdale.

A history of Highbury Stadium

Before they moved to Highbury Stadium – not to be confused with Arsenal’s former ground that goes by the same name – Fleetwood Town actually played their football on a ground next to the North Euston Hotel. However, with their sudden rise in both stature and popularity, the club had to relocate to a more fitting venue once the construction of the stadium was completed in 1939.

But, with World War II right on the doorstep, they could only play a solitary game of football at their new home before everything was put on hold and Highbury Stadium wouldn’t host any matches for a total of seven long years.

Following the end of the war, the ground would also host speedway racing for a number of years, resulting in both the main stand and the standing area, better known as the Scratching Shed, being set back from the pitch by a large gap. The stadium wouldn’t change too much over the years and it remains quite modest to this day.

Wyre Borough Council are still the landlord and the club is paying them rent. The first major renovations were started in 2007 with a £200,000-plus development that saw the erection of a new stand called Percy Ronson Stand. In July that same year, Fleetwood Town also announced a brand new ‘Stadium Development Plan’ that included numerous improvements to the ground.

The Percy Ronson Stand replaced the demolished Scratching Shed, the northern terrace would be replaced with a new one similar to the Percy Ronson Stand that would run the full width of the pitch and finally, they would demolish the current social club on the eastern side of the stadium, with the development of a new 1,000 all-seater stand following suit.

At the end of the year, they finally finalised the plan and decided to play it out in two phases. The construction began in April 2008 and was finished by 2011 with the introduction of the newest addition, the Parkside Stand. Of course, the improvements to Highbury Stadium complemented the club’s meteoric rise up the leagues with five promotions in seven seasons. Now, however, they are playing their football in League One, the third tier in the country.

Tickets to watch Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium

All tickets to watch Fleetwood Town play at Highbury Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. Since the stadium is not an all-seater, you can choose between the standing and seating areas with the former being the cheaper option. An adult ticket in the standing area costs £24 while the same one in the seating area is £26.

Fleetwood Town don’t have a season ticket scheme and instead offer Onward Cards, which are essentially the same thing as they give fans entry to all club’s home matches as well as various discounts too.

