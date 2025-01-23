With just over a week remaining until the January transfer window slams shut, Fulham will now reportedly face one final attempt to lure them into selling one of Marco Silva's star men.

Fulham transfer news

Whilst the Cottagers have so far endured a quiet transfer window, reports suggest that they could yet come to life in the dying embers with the likes of Emerson Royal threatening to steal the headlines. The West London club have reportedly scheduled a meeting over securing the right-back's signature who could become the latest former Premier League struggler to join up with Silva at Craven Cottage.

After struggling at Tottenham Hotspur, Royal swapped North London for AC Milan only to find himself falling down the pecking order in the face of Kyler Walker's pending arrival. Now, he could be on his way back to English football courtesy of Fulham - a place where several stars have found their feet.

The former Spurs man could follow in the footsteps of players like Alexander Iwobi by rediscovering his best form at Craven Cottage but it remains to be seen whether he'll complete a January move.

Meanwhile, as one new star potentially arrives, another could still leave. According to ESPN in Brazil, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fluminense legal manager Leonardo Holanda is now travelling to make one final push to sign Andreas Pereira from Fulham this month.

The West Londoners have reportedly slapped a €20m (£17m) price-tag on their midfielder, but Palmeiras plan to soften their stance by offering to pay in instalments and including performance-related bonuses in their offer.

Although any such offer may be tempting for those behind the scenes at Fulham, Silva was quick to pour cold water on any rumours surrounding the Brazilian's future earlier this month, telling reporters via West London Sport: "Completely false. Normally I don’t speak about this type of situation, but I think it’s a moment for us to be clear: it’s completely false that there was an increased offer or something like that.

“I spoke with the board yesterday – and completely zero. We are a bit surprised at how this news has come from nowhere. What we can control is ourselves and our work and what we can do.”

Fulham must continue to fend off Pereira interest

In the middle of what has been an excellent campaign so far, which may yet end with shock European qualification, the last thing that Fulham need is the mid-season departure of Pereira.

If reports are to be believed that Fluminense representatives are set to travel for one last push, then it should be one final time that Fulham have to reject the Brazilian side's advances for Pereira, who still very much has a part to play at Craven Cottage.

Previously dubbed "untouchable" by Silva in 2022, not much has changed for Pereira at Fulham almost three years later. He remains an integral part of Fulham's ambitions and seemingly not someone that they're too keen to sell this month even as Fluminese make that final push for his signature.