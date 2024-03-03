Whilst much of the focus is centred around David Moyes' West Ham United future, the Hammers could be set to face an additional blow with one player's future at the club now in doubt.

West Ham transfer news

As things stand, Moyes' current contract is set to expire this summer, leaving West Ham scrambling for replacements. So far, reports have seen the Hammers linked with the likes of Gary O'Neil and Steve Cooper. O'Neil, currently in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has taken the Midlands club from a side in fear of relegation to a side now competing in the Premier League's top half.

Cooper, meanwhile, has been without a job since his Nottingham Forest sacking earlier this season. After keeping them up in their first season back in the Premier League, Cooper failed to kick on, but could now have the opportunity at redemption in the form of the West Ham job.

If Moyes does depart, West Ham's transfer picture will become far clearer on the incoming front when the next manager takes up the hot seat. On the departure front, however, the rumour mill has already started, with one player's future now in doubt at the London club.

According to Roshane Thomas of The Athletic, Flynn Downes could yet leave West Ham this summer after an impressive loan spell at Southampton. The central midfielder only joined West Ham in 2022 for a reported £12m, but may now be heading for the exit door just two years later.

Moyes, if still in charge, will be well aware of the potential exit blow, having praised Downes' progress whilst at Southampton in a recent press conference. The manager said via The Athletic: "We’ve been watching Flynn and he’s playing in a good, successful team.

"We paid £12million for him and if you look at the boy (Adam Wharton) who joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £18m, sometimes you think it might be good value in the end. For Flynn, it would’ve been hard for him to get game time this season, but I’m really pleased he’s doing well at Southampton.”

"Brilliant" Flynn has earned a permanent move

Whilst out on loan at Southampton, Flynn has done exactly what's needed to earn a permanent move this summer, perhaps to the frustration of West Ham. If the Saints go up, he could quickly become their first signing. As things stand in the Championship, Southampton sit fourth and five points adrift of Ipswich Town in the final automatic promotion spot, meaning that anything is still possible.

What's more, manager Russell Martin is certainly a fan, saying via The Athletic: “He is a big player for us, he is important. He’s a brilliant character, he’s a winner, someone who’s aggressive and a brilliant athlete too.”

So, with that said, when the transfer window swings open, West Ham and potentially their new manager could face an instant battle to avoid a frustrating exit. The last thing those at the London Stadium will want, however, is to lose money on Downes, having spent £12m for his signature just two years ago.