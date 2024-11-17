Enzo Maresca has got off to a rampant start as Chelsea boss, sitting third in the Premier League after 11 games played, winning five, drawing four, and only losing twice.

The Blues have averaged 54.7% possession so far this season (5th highest in the league), have averaged 14 shots per game (9th highest), and have scored 21 goals (4th highest).

But it’s actually on the defensive end that many wanted to see a big improvement after conceding 63 goals last season under Mauricio Pochettino, and Maresca’s appointment has already seen an improvement.

Chelsea's defensive improvement

Last season, Chelsea conceded 14.6 shots per game - the seventh most in the league all season. So far this campaign, Maresca’s side have only been conceding 12.8 shots per game on average (1.8 fewer).

This season, the Italian has established a centre-back pairing of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, starting every Premier League game bar one alongside each other, providing the team with a familiarity and consistency they lacked last season.

So far in 2024/25, Chelsea have conceded 13 goals, leaving them on track to concede around 45, which would be significantly fewer than the 63 conceded last campaign.

But improvements can still be made, and the Blues could be tempted to add some extra experience to their youthful backline, after losing Thiago Silva in the summer.

Chelsea in talks to sign new defender

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Chelsea are in active negotiations for Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jonathan Tah, over a potential free transfer in 2025.

Manchester United are also interested, according to the reports, alongside Newcastle, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

The report states Chelsea are believed to be "leading the race", as Tah could make the same switch Kai Havertz made back in 2020, moving from Leverkusen to Chelsea.

This would give Fofana competition as the right-sided centre-back, as the 28-year-old has been described as "one of the world's best defenders" by Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, and could really add some experience to the Blues' inexperienced backline.

But, how does he compare to one of the pre-existing options at Maresca's disposal?

Tah vs Fofana comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Tah Fofana Goals 0.05 0.00 Progressive Carries 0.43 0.94 Progressive Passes 4.57 1.88 Passes Attempted 69.8 60.1 Pass Completion % 93.4% 89.1% Passes into Final Third 5.50 3.44 Tackles 0.50 1.04 Blocks 0.79 1.46 Interceptions 1.37 1.25 Aerial Duels Won 1.93 2.19 Stats taken from FBref

The metrics show the experience Tah brings to the side, especially on the ball, as he averages a higher pass completion percentage, more passes attempted, more progressive passes and more passes into the final third per 90 minutes.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Passing is an important quality in Maresca's system, as the defenders are often tasked with playing those line-breaking balls into the pocket players or wide men in order to kick-start attacks. This has been seen with Colwill this season, averaging 3.64 progressive passes per 90, and 3.91 passes into the final third per 90.

However, Fofana offers a bit more in terms of tenacity, winning more tackles, making more blocks, and winning more aerial duels per 90, as he is known for his athleticism and aggressive defending type. This is still something Maresca likes about the Frenchman, and it could even mean Tah comes in as a short-term option, to add experience, and help the former Leicester ace in his development.

Chelsea fans have been screaming for more experience in the side, especially in the defensive unit, since Silva left the club, and the German centre-back could prove to be a brilliant piece of business to offer just that.