Arsenal have largely been unflappable all season, yet in the run-up to their crunch match with Manchester City, Mikel Arteta's men have faltered.

Three consecutive draws have surrendered six crucial points, and now leaves the title in Pep Guardiola's hands once again unless they can claim an unlikely victory at the Etihad.

Arguably the most frustrating of that trio of results was their most recent draw with Southampton, as they never really got going despite playing in front of an Emirates under floodlights. For all the home support given, players simply did not turn up as they were thwarted by a side bottom of the league.

However, one of the worst performers from that clash was undoubtedly Gabriel Jesus, who spurned countless opportunities up top that would have secured an albeit undeserved victory. His expected goals sat at a lofty 1.14, yet the Brazilian did not record a single goal contribution.

Whilst few would question the impressive impact the 26-year-old has had on the Gunners, with nine goals and six assists in just 20 league appearances perhaps with viable competition this complacency might not have been an issue. Eddie Nketiah, for all of his mid-season heroics, is far from the requisite quality to challenge for titles.

However, in the on-loan Folarin Balogun, they could have a perfect alternative to their star striker who can displace the fellow Hale End graduate for at least a season.

How has Folarin Balogun played this season?

Having starred out on loan at Reims, the 21-year-old has captured the attention as he sits fourth in the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 18 goals; Kylian Mbappe only boasts four more.

Although the youngster is reportedly seeking a starting spot elsewhere, perhaps Arteta could convince him to remain in north London for one key season to challenge Jesus for the starting spot. That competition could prove imperative in next year's title fight, to raise the level of the squad depth infinitely.

To compare, Nketiah has made 25 league appearances this season yet has only scored four goals, all of which came in a month-long period of success that would be short-lived.

Meanwhile, Balogun has proved his ability to finish at the top level already, with the "in-form" forward, as lauded by journalist Charles Watts, more than good enough to be backup.

The 5 foot 10 finisher has the backing of a fan favourite in north London too, as Thierry Henry was keen to praise his exploits from such a blistering campaign: "I’m really happy for him because in general English players don’t go abroad. Normally players are loaned either to another Premier League side or in the Championship.

"He’s a very English-style player who likes to run down the channels but he was missing something, which was his finishing. He’s now starting to score goals regularly and I’m happy for that – happy he has gone abroad."

Whilst this potential switch remains highly hypothetical, the opportunity to fight for his starting spot in one season must appeal to the Brooklyn-born "machine" - as per Fox's Garland Gillen. Indeed, he looks more than ready to challenge Jesus next term.

Should the £30k-per-week forward succeed, likely pushing Arsenal even closer to the title, then it will have been a wise move. Should it fail, then his stock will remain high enough that he could still move on with ease. Arteta must get to work convincing Balogun to trust the process, whilst informing Nketiah that his time might be up.