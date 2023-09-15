Arsenal enjoyed a fine summer of spending in the recent window, overseeing the purchases of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, alongside the shrewd loan acquisition of David Raya.

Instantly Mikel Arteta had bolstered his squad all over the pitch, and it seemed like the Gunners were ready to once again challenge for the title as they did so relentlessly last year, stumbling late on to allow Manchester City to emerge victorious.

However, such a hefty outlay was not to be without the major sales too, with the need to balance the books integral in ensuring an intelligent business model remains the focus for sustainable growth.

After all, their steady rise back to the top of English football has likely boosted their coffers massively, but they will still want to avoid potentially falling into the same pitfalls that led their title rivals to be accused of making over 100 FFP breaches.

As such, Granit Xhaka was one outstanding casualty, who despite starring the season prior was pushed towards the exit door as he no longer complied with their youth-focused philosophy. His 14 goal contributions from the engine room in the league proved imperative, but the hope is that Havertz can provide similar firepower once he finds his feet.

All the pieces are seemingly in place for another successful campaign at the Emirates, with their fine results in the opening four Premier League fixtures perhaps papering over the cracks of poorer performances.

It might even lead Arteta to wish he had a young, hungry and dynamic striker to lean on, the likes of which he also sold in the summer; Folarin Balogun.

Why did Folarin Balogun leave Arsenal?

Having enjoyed a true breakout year during his loan spell in Ligue 1, it was unlikely that Balogun was going to go willingly back to a place on the bench. After all, scoring 21 goals in a top European league unsurprisingly drew attention, the likes of which he likely entertained given the competition faced back at the Emirates.

For all his injury woes, Gabriel Jesus remains a remarkable striker who perfectly spearheads the Gunners' play style, with his pace, trickery and intelligent pressing all vital. However, having undergone knee surgery last term, and missed the opening few fixtures of this campaign, a worrying pattern is starting to form for the Brazilian.

Therefore, many assumed that upon the conclusion of his loan deal, Balogun might return from Stade Reims to challenge for a starting role.

However, they were swiftly proven wrong. In June the 22-year-old issued the ultimatum that Arteta would either have to play him or sell him, with the Spaniard opting for the latter as his revolution rumbled on.

The £25.7m fee amassed marked huge money for an academy product, whose only real success at senior level had come during that loan spell. Especially considering the aforementioned signings they had made, the sum of which took their spending to over £200m.

Balogun would speak following his permanent move back to France, revealing his thoughts in his first interview following the switch: "For me, I don’t have any regrets. Football is a competitive sport, and of course, the manager sometimes makes choices: sometimes there are opportunities for some players, and sometimes it’s a bit difficult. I wanted to play, I wanted to prove to people that I can compete at this level."

"I think the decision was natural, but I wouldn’t say there is any regret. As a young player, I want to play."

With a return to the division that he terrorised last term, it is expected that the young forward will continue his upward trajectory following his departure. And now for Arsenal, attention must move towards developing the next young star who could be the heir to such an academy success story. Step forward Omari Benjamin.

Who is Omari Benjamin?

When delving into the world-renowned Hale End, there are a number of young prospects just raring to take their opportunity when it comes their way. After all, such consistently stunning performances at academy level are sure to earn a call-up eventually.

To highlight arguably the most in-form youngster tearing up the youth football scene, fans need to look no further than the 17-year-old marksman Benjamin.

Describing his own talents, the teenage wonderkid simply claimed: "I’m a forward, my playing style is attacking, but I do like to entertain the audience by beating players with skill. I love scoring goals – it’s an art that I’ve had since I was young and that has never left me."

Arsenal's Record Sales Fee Received, via Transfermarkt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) £32.6m Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid) £30m Alexis Sanchez* (Manchester United) £29.1m Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) £29.1m Robin van Persie (Manchester United) £26.3m Alex Iwobi (Everton) £26.1m

Such a notion has certainly been proven correct with his recent form, as he has been starring at a level far above his current age. Last season saw him make great strides, having scored 11 and assisted a further two in just 16 U18s Premier League fixtures.

To move into the U23s marked the next natural step up, especially given the four goal contributions he had produced in their FA Youth Cup run to the final (where he would score their only goal in a 5-1 loss), his explosive displays earned him his first five Premier League 2 appearances too.

Comparing this kind of form with Balogun at youth level, it is clear that they share similar goalscoring prowess that could easily see Benjamin emulate his success. The current AS Monaco ace would score 38 times in just 42 U18s appearances, and notch a further 37 in 62 games for the U21s, via Transfermarkt.

Were the young Welshman to continue his form, these are figures certainly attainable. Especially with his cutting-edge having already been lauded, with Arsenal academy expert Jeorge Bird writing: "Omari Benjamin looks like a good prospect. Can play up front or out wide. Has been prolific for the U16s this season. Wales youth international."

Despite the unfortunate sale of a promising youngster, the proficiency of Hale End means that fans will never be far away from the next big academy star.

The hope will be that Benjamin can emerge in the coming years with added emphasis, in an effort to force the issue and usurp Jesus as Arteta's perfect striker.