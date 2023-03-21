Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a 'dream signing for any manager' amid their links to Leeds United defender Robin Koch, says reporter Pete O'Rourke.

The Lowdown: Spurs target Koch...

In the last few weeks, reports have suggested that Spurs and sporting director Fabio Paratici are targeting the German who is currently excelling at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old could be one of this summer window's talking points as the Lilywhites reportedly scour for an elite-level centre-back.

It is believed Paratici and co are prioritising the addition of a central defender this summer with some transfer plans being made amid all the noise surrounding Antonio Conte.

The Spurs head coach is widely expected to leave north London after his furious post-Southampton rant, where he fired digs at both the squad and club board.

As the N17 side eye a move for Koch, O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport that he is a 'dream signing for any manager' due to his versatility and Premier League quality.

The journalist claimed:

"He’s a good player and a good versatile player as well.

“He’s comfortable playing a number of positions, can play centre-half, and he can also play centre midfield, so I'm sure he'd be a dream signing for any manager considering his versatility.

“And I think he's only going to get better, he’s a Germany international, and has proven at Leeds that he can mix it with the best in the Premier League.”

The Verdict: Fantastic player...

The 6 ft 3 Leeds mainstay has been pivotal under both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia this season as they battle relegation to the Championship.

Indeed, only goalkeeper Illan Meslier has played more league minutes than Koch this season, highlighting his real importance to their cause (WhoScored).

The former Freiburg star has averaged more clearances per 90 than any Leeds player in the top flight this season and sits just behind Liam Cooper for most aerial duels won (WhoScored).

Koch's disciplinary record is perhaps one small caveat to his game, having been booked more times (5) than any other Leeds player bar midfielder Marc Roca.

Current Spurs star Cristian Romero has similar issues with his game and Paratici may want to avoid two hot-headed centre-backs in the squad of Conte's eventual replacement.

The Leeds ace is wanted by many clubs also and the north Londoners could face a real battle to secure his services amid the growing interest.