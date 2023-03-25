Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has shared some 'information' he's getting on Tottenham and their potential next manager after Antonio Conte.

The Lowdown: Conte nearing exit?

While Spurs have yet to declare their official intentions in regards to Conte's future, reports have highly suggested that he is nearing the exit door as things stand.

A plethora of top coaches from both the Premier League and further abroad have been linked with the post as sporting director Fabio Paratici leads the charge.

Mauricio Pochettino is among the big names who are reportedly being considered by Spurs alongside the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank (Sky).

Other names like Oliver Glasner and even Maurizio Sarri are also being mentioned as potential candidates by members of the media.

Perhaps the most enticing name to come out in the last 48 hours has been former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who has just been relieved of his duties and is now allegedly attracting interest from chairman Daniel Levy.

The Latest: Sheth shares Spurs manager 'information'...

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky reporter Sheth has shared some 'information' he's getting on Tottenham's potential next manager and their search.

He claims that Spurs 'sounded out' Tuchel before he's move to Bayern and the Lilywhites are currently doing their 'due diligence' on a variety of candidates.

"The information I'm getting is that Tottenham are doing due diligence on lots of managers," explained Sheth.

"I understand that they might have sounded out Tuchel but it was probably a no go as he was living in Munich and I think he was waiting for the Bayern Munich job to come about.

"He probably didn't expect it to come about so soon with Nagelsmann in situ and his contract running until 2026. To do that midseason, just ahead of a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City is a big call from Bayern Munich, but they will have had their reasons."

The Verdict: Crucial next step...

Tottenham are in the unique position of actually having a fair few credible - and most importantly readily-available - candidates to choose from.

The likes of Enrique and Nagelsmann, both possessing real pedigree as title-winners, are both free agents and Pochettino is in the same boat after leaving Paris-Saint Germain last year.

Spurs could also take their time and appoint Ryan Mason on an interim basis before deciding their next move, though this could be slightly risky given their chase for a top four finish.

The pressure is on Levy and Paratici to take the crucial next step and both club chiefs can't afford any mis-steps this time.