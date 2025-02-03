In 1995, Belgian footballer Jean-Marc Bosman won his battle in the courtroom, which led to players being able to leave their club on a free transfer as soon as their contract expired.

Before the Bosman ruling, players could not leave their current club when their contract expired unless their club agreed to let a player go for free or received a fee from a buying side.

It placed many footballers in a predicament, most notably Bosman, whose career fizzled out. A five-year legal battle ended in 1995, meaning the players had more power when coming towards the end of their careers, thus changing football forever.

Over the previous 30 years, thousands of players have left their current club at the end of their contract, signing for another without any fee being involved. Additionally, players can also sign a pre-contract agreement when they are heading into the final six months of their current deal.

Several of these free transfers stand out more so than others. As such, we have delved into the memory bank to take a closer look at what we believe are the 12 best free transfers of all time. Involving some of the finest players in the history of the game, many a club has missed out on significant transfer fees.

Related 12 players who could become free agents in summer 2025 These players are entering the final months of their contracts, meaning they could be on the move very soon...

12 Gianluca Vialli

Juventus to Chelsea (1996)

Gianluca Vialli enjoyed a wonderful 1995/96 campaign for Juventus. Not only did he help the Old Lady win their second European Cup title, but he also scored 14 goals during the season.

Winning Serie A titles with both Sampdoria and Juventus ensured the Italian striker emerged as one of the finest players in the top flight, so it was certainly a signal of intent by Chelsea when they announced Vialli's signing on a free transfer.

He went on to become their player-manager after the departure of Ruud Gullit, with the Italian ushering in a new era at Stamford Bridge, leading the club to the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

11 Esteban Cambiasso

Real Madrid to Inter (2004)

Esteban Cambiasso made 67 appearances for Real Madrid between 2002 and 2004, but with the Galactico policy in full throttle, he eyed opportunities elsewhere.

As such, he joined Inter and went on to spend 10 years at the San Siro, enjoying plenty of success along the way. The Argentinian midfielder was a key member of the squad under José Mourinho as they won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League during the 2009/10 season.

Overall, he made 431 appearances for the club - not bad for a free transfer.

10 Steve McManaman

Liverpool to Real Madrid (1999)