Few things beat a dramatic stoppage-time goal in football, but which one ranks as the best in the history of the game?

Amad Diallo recently hit a dramatic last-gasp winner for Manchester United against Manchester City in one of the best moments of the Premier League season so far, capping a thrilling match.

It's got us thinking about the greatest late goals throughout history, so here are our choices for the top 10...

10 Alisson v West Brom (2021)

Goalkeeper's header keeps Liverpool's CL dream alive

You cannot beat a goalkeeper scoring in the last minute to save his side, can you?

Alisson's last-second header for Liverpool at West Brom late in the 2020/21 season wasn't only a great moment, but it was also huge for the Reds in terms of their Champions League qualification hopes.

It's just a shame there were no fans inside The Hawthorns.

9 Sergi Roberto v Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

Barca star completes the comeback of all comebacks

There have been so many epic Champions League encounters over the years - and Barcelona's 6-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain could top the pile.

Having lost 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash back in 2017, Barca produced a stunning turnaround after looking doomed, culminating in Sergi Roberto scoring right at the death, before being mobbed by his teammates.

8 Lucas Moura v Ajax (2019)

Brazilian completes iconic turnaround to send Spurs to final

Tottenham Hotspur may have gained a reputation for being 'Spursy', though this was anything but, as they reached the 2019 Champions League final in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Having trailed 2-0 at Ajax in the semi-final second leg and needing three goals to progress - having lost 1-0 in the first leg in north London - Spurs won 3-2, thanks mainly to Lucas Moura's hat-trick.

The Brazilian's winner in the dying seconds is surely one of the best moments in the club's history.

7 Rodrygo v Man City (2022)

Real Madrid blitz City at the death on way to semi-final victory

Real Madrid simply never know when they are beaten in the Champions League, and their mental resolve was never on show more than against Manchester City in the semi-finals in 2022.

Even by Madrid's standards, this was remarkable, with Rodrygo scoring twice in stoppage time, with the latter goal taking the tie into extra-time. They progressed to yet another final, of course.

6 Troy Deeney v Leicester City (2013)

Classic breakaway goal settles play-off semi

This could arguably be the greatest moment in the history of the Championship, on a day that etched Troy Deeney's name into football folklore forever.

Having looked within seconds of bowing out of the play-offs against Leicester City, Watford progressed to the final following an unbelievable passage of play.

Anthony Knockaert's missed penalty blew the Foxes' chance to win in the last seconds, only for the Hornets to burst clear up the other end, leading to Deeney eventually firing into the net from Jonathan Hogg's knockdown. The scenes inside Vicarage Road were unrivalled.

5 Andres Iniesta v Chelsea (2009)

Spaniard ends controversial tie with sucker-punch equaliser

In terms of sliding doors moments, Andres Iniesta's strike for Barcelona against Chelsea back in 2009 is right up there. How successful would they have been under Pep Guardiola without that goal?

Somehow, Barca managed to scrape past the Blues in the semi-final second leg, despite being outplayed and being on the right end of some terrible refereeing decisions.

Iniesta fired a superb strike into the top corner in the last minute, with Guardiola and his players losing their minds in the celebrations. They went on to beat Manchester United in the final.

4 Jimmy Glass v Plymouth (1999)

If you've never heard of or seen this goal, you're missing out!

On the final day of the 1998/99 season, Carlisle United knew they needed to win to stay in the Football League, and all hope appeared to be lost heading into the final seconds of the campaign.

On-loan goalkeeper Jimmy Glass made himself the most unlikely hero, coming up for a corner and firing home following a scramble in the penalty area. There have been few more dramatic moments in the history of English football.

3 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer v Bayern Munich (1999)

Norwegian seals treble in quickfire United comeback

The best night in Manchester United's history also had the most unforgettable conclusion imaginable, as they were almost improbably crowned Champions League winners.

Having trailed Bayern Munich 1-0 heading into stoppage time, Teddy Sheringham equalised to seemingly take the game to extra-time. However, United didn't stop there, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gaining legendary status with one touch of his right boot from their next attack.

It was the crowning evening of Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary career, and the manner of his side's win couldn't have been a better advert for 'Fergie time'.

2 Michael Thomas v Liverpool (1989)

Arsenal midfielder slots home to win league title at Anfield

In second place is Michael Thomas' remarkable title-winning strike away to Liverpool back in 1989, in what could be the finest moment in Arsenal's great history.

The Merseysiders were a relentless force during that period, so the fact that the Gunners knew they had to win by two goals at Anfield to win the First Division title on the final day summed up what a mammoth task it was.

Alan Smith's opener in the second half gave Arsenal real hope, and it was left for Thomas to seal the most dramatic end to an English season, bursting through to send the travelling fans wild.

1 Sergio Aguero v QPR (2012)

Striker delivers City's first Premier League title in nick of time

Could there really be anything else at No 1?

Seeing Sergio Aguero's unforgettable winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 season still sends shivers down the spine.

It looked as though Man City had completely blown their Premier League title hopes as they headed into stoppage time, trailing 2-1 at the Etihad. Even worse, United were on the cusp of beating their rivals to yet more glory.

Edin Dzeko's added-time header gave the hosts the tiniest bit of hope, but incredibly, there was still time for Aguero to find space in the area, bury his finish and inspire the most joyous of celebrations. Unless you're a United fan, it's impossible not to love it.