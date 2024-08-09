Over the past few decades, the Premier League has seen a dazzling array of footballs grace top-flight pitches. The designs have helped add an identity to each season, and they have all played their part in the best goals the competition has seen.

Since 2000, Nike has been the sole provider of the official Premier League ball and has come up with some iconic designs since the turn of the century. Here, we look back at some of the best designs and what made them so iconic.

This year's Premier League ball:

Nike Flight 2024/25

Source: nike.com

The Premier League's latest offering is the next instalment in Nike's 'Flight' series. It has the groove pattern of the previous designs, while the colour scheme brings a contrast between dark purple and fluorescent yellow.

Nike says it includes 'larger sweet spots', while the grooves will allow for better control regardless of the playing conditions thanks to a grippier texture.

It is set to make its debut when Manchester United take on Fulham on Friday 16th August in the first Premier League game of the 2024/25 season.

For those wanting to see it in all its glory - or even experience what the new ball has to offer themselves - Nike is selling the official ball for £129.99.

Nike Premier League football list Name Years used Nike Geo Merlin 2000-2002 Nike Geo Merlin Vapor 2002-2004 Nike Total 90 Aerow I 2004-2006 Nike Total 90 Aerow II 2006-2008 Nike Total 90 Omni 2008-2009 Nike Total 90 Ascente 2009-2010 Nike Total 90 Tracer 2010-2011 Nike Seitiro 2011-2012 Nike Maxim 2012-2013 Nike Incyte 2013-2014 Nike Ordem 2 2014-2015 Nike Ordem 3 2015-2016 Nike Ordem 4 2016-2017 Nike Ordem V 2017-2018 Nike Merlin (various designs) 2018-2020 Nike Flight (various designs) 2020-present

10 Nike Ordem 3

2015/16

The design for this particular instalment of Nike's 'Ordem' series isn't the best, in all honesty. However, it's the on-pitch achievements during this particular season that hands this ball its value.

Of course, 2015/16 saw the league's greatest-ever story, with Leicester City battling against all the odds to record an improbable title win. Just a glimpse at this ball transports you to the time when the Foxes reigned above them all - that's what the best ones do, after all.

The visuals of it are slightly odd, as the fading red sometimes gave off a strange illusion as if the ball was flat. But it was something different, and its uniqueness gives it that all-important memorable status.

Best goal: Eden Hazard sealing the title for Leicester with his famous equaliser against Spurs.

Related Ranking Eden Hazard's 10 best career performances & moments The former Chelsea and Belgium star enjoyed a fabulous career before retiring at the age of 32.

9 Nike Ordem 4

2016/17

Up until this point, Premier League footballs had largely consisted of two main colours. Nike threw out the rulebook with this one, as the 2016/17 campaign brought a new visual experience with this multicolour effort.

Shades of green, blue and purple locked inside each black-bordered pentagon gives off a bold and vibrant look; in many ways, you'd be more likely to see a ball like this on the beach.

But it is these standout qualities that make this one of the more underrated designs from Nike: an arguably underappreciated beauty.

Best goal: Since Olivier Giroud's and Andy Carroll's iconic efforts were with the winter ball, Emre Can's superb late-season overhead kick has to be up there with them.

Related Ranking every Puskas Award winner from worst to best since 2009 With the 2023 winner being announced by FIFA, FFC ranks the best Puskas Award goals.

8 Nike Seitiro

2011/12

In these days, less was more when it came to designing the official Premier League ball. In 2011, Nike started to push the boat out ever so slightly.

Their Seitiro ball featured multiple fire-like graphics - one adorned with the Premier League logo. It certainly befitted the competition's knack for great goals, particularly for Robin van Persie, who notched 30 in this campaign.

Best goal: The Dutchman was no near this effort - and neither was Petr Cech. Papiss Cisse's swerving beauty summed up his and Newcastle's season as they finished above Chelsea in fifth.

7 Nike Geo Merlin Vapor

2002-2004

Close

Almost as close to an 'OG' Premier League ball as you can get, the Geo Merlin Vapor has the distinction of being the primary design for multiple seasons. A younger brother to the very similar Nike Geo Merlin, its subtle switch from blue outlines to black helped create a visual masterpiece.

Debuting in 2002, plenty of legends got the chance to dazzle with this at their feet, including Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and a young Cristiano Ronaldo. It was also the ball with which Henry's Arsenal recorded their Invincible campaign, ensuring it will stay in the record books forever.

Best goal: A stunner from Henry on that unbeaten run, with his rocket against Manchester City.

Related Top 10 best games from Arsenal's Invincibles season Football FanCast takes a look at the best games from their Invincible season.

6 Nike Ordem V

2017/18

Having gone all multicolour in the previous year, going back to basics was just what the doctor ordered in the following season from Nike. This cleaner effort blended more futuristic elements (see the imperfect pentagons) with simple designs. The navy on white just works for the Premier League brand, while the red and yellow hints add just the right amount of personality.

Best goal: There's just something immensely pleasurable about Charlie Daniels' strike for Bournemouth against Manchester City.

5 Nike Flight

2022/23

In more recent years, the Premier League's ball designs have got decidedly flashier. Its 'Flight' series of balls started in 2020/21, by which point, the league was typically using three designs per year with the addition of a brand-new post-winter ball.

While the first Flight balls are arguably tainted by their association with the behind-closed-doors campaign, 2021/22's set looks rather messy, even if the post-winter effort is quite a doozy.

However, in 2022/23, Nike got the formula just right, providing something for everyone. The main ball is a tidy effort with the welcome addition of gold to a Premier League ball, while the winter one brings plenty of vibrancy while maintaining the sleekness of the original design.

Its post-winter ball is another fine one, with the imperfectly coloured scrapbook-style crosses adding an almost juvenile element to proceedings.

Best goal: Julio Enciso's screamer at Stamford Bridge arguably trumps his Goal of the Season winner.

4 Nike Merlin (winter)

2019/20

Now for a terrific throwback. Nike resurrected the 'Merlin' series for 2018/19, and a year later saw them introduce a winter ball that was wholly reminiscent of the first-ever edition from 2004/05. Not only was it instantly recognisable through its yellow and blue colour scheme, but the Total 90 emblem marked an expert finishing touch.

Its outing was rather limited, with the introduction of a third ball of the season coming in mid-February, not that it stops this ball being an absolute triumph.

Best goal: Kevin De Bruyne had a few this season, but this thumper against Newcastle in November 2019 was one of the top strikes of the campaign.

3 Nike Total 90 Tracer

2010/11

Here's Nike at its minimalist best. Black on white with hints of turquoise made this ball easy on the eye, particularly on the pitch. The winter ball also deserves an honourable mention, with Nike switching it up by placing darker blocks instead of the normal blue highlights.

Arriving off the back of a World Cup somewhat marked by the unpredictable nature of the Adidas Jabulani, a specific feature of this ball was to aid visual sharpness, which will have been sure to delight players such as Dimitar Berbatov, who was joint top scorer in the 2010/11 campaign.

Best goal: The Bulgarian's overhead strike against Liverpool is a special one, while Wayne Rooney arguably outdid his teammate with the winter ball when sensationally netting in the Manchester derby.

Related Peter Drury's best commentary moments - ranked Peter Drury has settled in as the voice of Premier League football on Sky Sports. Here's a look at his moments behind the mic.

2 Nike Total 90 Aerow II (winter)

2006-2008

The quintessential winter ball. With a lot of these balls, simplicity often reigns supreme, and that’s no different here. First arriving in the late autumn of 2006, the second devoted winter ball from Nike marked a subtle change from its predecessor, using a lighter shade of blue/purple that accentuated the boldness of the yellow perfectly.

Related 10 best Premier League free-kicks of all time (Ranked) David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored two of the best free-kicks in recent history, but who has scored the greatest in the PL era?

While also being a visual marvel, there have been plenty of iconic goals scored with it, from Paul Scholes' sumptuous volley against Aston Villa to Cristiano Ronaldo's perfect free-kick against Portsmouth a season later. Was the ball responsible? Who cares?

Best goal: We're going to side with Scholes's strike on this, although it was one of many fine goals in late 2006…

1 Nike Total 90 Aerow

2004-2008

If this isn't the undisputed king of Premier League footballs, we don't know what is. Unless this is simply looking back to a time when the world seemed a simpler, better place (it most likely was not), the Nike Total 90 era was a joy to witness.

So much so, that picking a ball from this series - which lasted for four seasons - is a tough task in itself. Instead, it seems right that the entire period places above all.

When it first came in back in 2004, it was the first distinctive design change from Nike, with that season also seeing the debut of the yellow winter balls. There were subtle changes during this time, with the 2006/07 season seeing an asymmetrical red ball used (apparently for visibility reasons).

All in all, these balls have become an iconic staple of Premier League history. The good news is you can still buy one for yourself; the bad news is it will set you back a pretty penny if you're after the official versions.

Best goal: Plenty to choose from, of course, but few can rival Wayne Rooney smashing home against Newcastle in 2005.