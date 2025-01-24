There have been some enormous January transfer window signings throughout history, but which ones have been among the most expensive?

The summer window is generally seen as teams' main opportunity to bring in new faces, allowing for stability before a new season gets underway.

January also affords them an opportunity to bolster their squad midway through the campaign, splashing the cash in the process.

2024-25-transfers-biggest-signings-solanke-kvaratskhelia
Related
Solanke, Man Utd duo, Kvaratskhelia: The 11 biggest signings of 2024/25

There have been some eye-watering sums of money spent on players this season, but who has been the most expensive addition?

Here are the 12 most expensive January window signings in history, including some big-money Premier League additions.

The 12 most expensive January signings

Rank

Player

Signed for

Year

Fee

1

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona

2018

£142m

2

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea

2023

£107m

3

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

2023

£89m

4

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2018

£75m

5

Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd

2020

£67.7m

6

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus

2022

£66m

7

Omar Marmoush

Man City

2025

£63m

8

Oscar

Shanghai SIPG

2017

£60m

9

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

PSG

2025

£59m

10

Christian Pulisic

Chelsea

2019

£58m

11

Aymeric Laporte

Man City

2018

£57m

12

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal

2018

£56m

12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (£56m)

pierre-emerick-aubameyang-arsenal-premier-league

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of Europe's hottest strikers when Arsenal snapped him up on deadline day in January 2018, and he didn't disappoint at the Emirates following a record-breaking £56m move in what was Arsene Wenger's final Gunners recruit.

The former Borussia Dortmund man found the net 92 times in 163 appearances, which is a stunning return, and Mikel Arteta must wish that he had such a potent attacking player in his squad right now.