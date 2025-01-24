There have been some enormous January transfer window signings throughout history, but which ones have been among the most expensive?
The summer window is generally seen as teams' main opportunity to bring in new faces, allowing for stability before a new season gets underway.
January also affords them an opportunity to bolster their squad midway through the campaign, splashing the cash in the process.
Here are the 12 most expensive January window signings in history, including some big-money Premier League additions.
|
The 12 most expensive January signings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Signed for
|
Year
|
Fee
|
1
|
Philippe Coutinho
|
Barcelona
|
2018
|
£142m
|
2
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
£107m
|
3
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
£89m
|
4
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
2018
|
£75m
|
5
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Man Utd
|
2020
|
£67.7m
|
6
|
Dusan Vlahovic
|
Juventus
|
2022
|
£66m
|
7
|
Omar Marmoush
|
Man City
|
2025
|
£63m
|
8
|
Oscar
|
Shanghai SIPG
|
2017
|
£60m
|
9
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
PSG
|
2025
|
£59m
|
10
|
Christian Pulisic
|
Chelsea
|
2019
|
£58m
|
11
|
Aymeric Laporte
|
Man City
|
2018
|
£57m
|
12
|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|
Arsenal
|
2018
|
£56m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of Europe's hottest strikers when Arsenal snapped him up on deadline day in January 2018, and he didn't disappoint at the Emirates following a record-breaking £56m move in what was Arsene Wenger's final Gunners recruit.
The former Borussia Dortmund man found the net 92 times in 163 appearances, which is a stunning return, and Mikel Arteta must wish that he had such a potent attacking player in his squad right now.