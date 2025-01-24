There have been some enormous January transfer window signings throughout history, but which ones have been among the most expensive?

The summer window is generally seen as teams' main opportunity to bring in new faces, allowing for stability before a new season gets underway.

January also affords them an opportunity to bolster their squad midway through the campaign, splashing the cash in the process.

Here are the 12 most expensive January window signings in history, including some big-money Premier League additions.

The 12 most expensive January signings Rank Player Signed for Year Fee 1 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 2018 £142m 2 Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2023 £107m 3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 2023 £89m 4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2018 £75m 5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2020 £67.7m 6 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 2022 £66m 7 Omar Marmoush Man City 2025 £63m 8 Oscar Shanghai SIPG 2017 £60m 9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 2025 £59m 10 Christian Pulisic Chelsea 2019 £58m 11 Aymeric Laporte Man City 2018 £57m 12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2018 £56m

12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (£56m)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of Europe's hottest strikers when Arsenal snapped him up on deadline day in January 2018, and he didn't disappoint at the Emirates following a record-breaking £56m move in what was Arsene Wenger's final Gunners recruit.

The former Borussia Dortmund man found the net 92 times in 163 appearances, which is a stunning return, and Mikel Arteta must wish that he had such a potent attacking player in his squad right now.