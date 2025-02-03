Players who perform well in the Championship regularly get signed for lavish fees by those in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Take Archie Gray, for example. The 18-year-old shone for Leeds United in the second tier last season, helping the club reach the playoff final. Despite losing, it wasn’t long before Tottenham Hotspur came in with a £30m offer, which was duly accepted.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham emerged from the Birmingham City academy to establish himself as one of the finest talents in the Championship. He may have only played 41 games for the Blues, yet this didn’t stop Borussia Dortmund calling in 2020.

Over the years, clubs from the second tier have also spent a lot on players. With finances steadily improving due to more lucrative TV deals, while most clubs have bolstered their profits by selling their best talent for premium prices, Championship sides have never had it so good.

As such, we at Football FanCast look deeper into the top 15 record signings made by clubs from the division below the Premier League.

The 15 most expensive Championship signings

Rank

Player

From

To

Transfer Fee

1

Ruben Neves

Porto

Wolves

£15.8m

=2

Shea Charles

Man City

Southampton

£15m

=2

Britt Assombalonga

Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough

£15m

=2

Jonathan Kodjia

Bristol City

Aston Villa

£15m

5

Joao Carvalho

Benfica

Nottingham Forest

£13.2m

6

Helder Costa

Benfica

Wolves

£13m

=7

Joel Piroe

Swansea

Leeds

£12m

=7

Harry Wilson

Liverpool

Fulham

£12m

=7

Benik Afobe

Wolves

Stoke

£12m

=7

Ross McCormack

Fulham

Aston Villa

£12m

=7

Matt Ritchie

Bournemouth

Newcastle

£12m

12

Isaac Mbenza

Montpellier

Huddersfield

£11m

=13

Maxime Esteve

Montpellier

Burnley

£10m

=13

Dwight Gayle

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

£10m

15

Andre Gray

Brentford

Burnley

£9m

