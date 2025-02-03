Players who perform well in the Championship regularly get signed for lavish fees by those in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Take Archie Gray, for example. The 18-year-old shone for Leeds United in the second tier last season, helping the club reach the playoff final. Despite losing, it wasn’t long before Tottenham Hotspur came in with a £30m offer, which was duly accepted.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham emerged from the Birmingham City academy to establish himself as one of the finest talents in the Championship. He may have only played 41 games for the Blues, yet this didn’t stop Borussia Dortmund calling in 2020.

Over the years, clubs from the second tier have also spent a lot on players. With finances steadily improving due to more lucrative TV deals, while most clubs have bolstered their profits by selling their best talent for premium prices, Championship sides have never had it so good.

As such, we at Football FanCast look deeper into the top 15 record signings made by clubs from the division below the Premier League.

The 15 most expensive Championship signings Rank Player From To Transfer Fee 1 Ruben Neves Porto Wolves £15.8m =2 Shea Charles Man City Southampton £15m =2 Britt Assombalonga Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough £15m =2 Jonathan Kodjia Bristol City Aston Villa £15m 5 Joao Carvalho Benfica Nottingham Forest £13.2m 6 Helder Costa Benfica Wolves £13m =7 Joel Piroe Swansea Leeds £12m =7 Harry Wilson Liverpool Fulham £12m =7 Benik Afobe Wolves Stoke £12m =7 Ross McCormack Fulham Aston Villa £12m =7 Matt Ritchie Bournemouth Newcastle £12m 12 Isaac Mbenza Montpellier Huddersfield £11m =13 Maxime Esteve Montpellier Burnley £10m =13 Dwight Gayle Crystal Palace Newcastle £10m 15 Andre Gray Brentford Burnley £9m

15 Andre Gray

Brentford to Burnley (£9m)