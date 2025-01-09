Once January hits in any given season, players who have just six months left on their contracts are free to speak to other clubs with regard to securing a pre-contract move.

Sometimes, players run their deals down, while others try to plan their futures in advance, knowing what club they will be turning out for when August comes around.

High-profile Bosman moves Player Departed Joined Year Gianluca Vialli Juventus Chelsea 1996 Steve McManaman Liverpool Real Madrid 1999 Sol Campbell Tottenham Arsenal 2001 Michael Ballack Bayern Munich Chelsea 2006 Raul Real Madrid Schalke 2010 Andrea Pirlo Milan Juventus 2011 Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich 2014 Zlatan Ibrahimović PSG Manchester United 2016 Sergio Agüero Man City Barcelona 2021 Lionel Messi Barcelona PSG 2021

Every year, there are thousands of players coming to the end of their current deals - some high-profile, others further down the footballing pyramid.

Ahead of this summer, there are several high-profile stars who could be at different clubs in the next six months, including a trio of Liverpool players as we look at the best players heading into the last six months of their contracts...

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been a massive talking point this season. The Englishman could end his association with the Anfield side this summer, and with Real Madrid showing plenty of admiration, could he depart the club?

The La Liga side have identified the defender as a priority target, and Carlo Ancelotti could even make a bid to bring the Liverpool star to Madrid as early as this month, especially considering they could get him for a knockdown price.

Alexander-Arnold has made over 330 senior appearances for his boyhood club, winning the Premier League and Champions League in the process. Will he be tempted by a move to Spain, or can Arne Slot convince him to stay? Only time will tell.

2 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is another Liverpool player who could leave the club for nothing in a few short months. The Anfield talisman has been in outstanding form during the current campaign, powering Slot’s side to the top of the Premier League table.

At the start of the year, he indicated that he wishes to go out on a high by winning a second league title, seemingly offering a glimpse into his future, which looks increasingly like it will be away from Merseyside.

3 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Out of the Liverpool trio, Virgil van Dijk appears to be the player who is most likely to sign a new contract.

The defender will turn 34 by the time the 2025/26 season starts. Might a one-year extension give Slot some experience at the heart of the defence ahead of his second year?

If not, the club would be saving a staggering £220k per week, which could allow him to bring in a few new players instead.

4 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has so often been at the heart of the success Manchester City have achieved since he joined in the summer of 2015. Considering their form this term and the fact an era may be coming to an end, will the Belgian leave this summer?

With over 400 appearances for the Etihad side, De Bruyne has been their talisman, never more so than during the 2022/23 season as they won the treble. Indeed, he registered 41 goal contributions for the club that year.

He will turn 34 before the start of next season, but any club in the world would love to sign him.

5 Neymar

Al-Hilal

It is hard to believe that in 2017, Neymar cost PSG an astronomical fee of £200m to sign Neymar from Barcelona, with his move to the French capital expected to turn him into the best player in the world.

Seven and a half years later, and the Brazilian will be a free agent this summer as his contract at current club Al-Hilal runs down, having failed to live up to the promise shown during those early years in Spain.

A succession of injuries has reduced the player to fleeting moments of genius since then, but on his day, there is no doubting his talent.

6 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich