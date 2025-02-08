Liverpool and Newcastle United both emerged victorious from their respective League Cup semi-final ties against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively.

The Anfield side’s 4-0 win over Spurs maintains their push for an unprecedented quadruple, while the Magpies will be aiming to end a decades-long wait for a major trophy in the final next month.

Spurs looked on course to make another final as they looked to end their own drought, but they were overpowered by the Reds in what was a dominant performance by Arne Slot's men.

Who will win the EFL Cup this season, claiming the first trophy on offer in 2024/25? Will Liverpool live up to their favourites tag? Or shall it be Newcastle who finally get over the line in a major final?