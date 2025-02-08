Liverpool and Newcastle United both emerged victorious from their respective League Cup semi-final ties against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively.

The Anfield side’s 4-0 win over Spurs maintains their push for an unprecedented quadruple, while the Magpies will be aiming to end a decades-long wait for a major trophy in the final next month.

Spurs looked on course to make another final as they looked to end their own drought, but they were overpowered by the Reds in what was a dominant performance by Arne Slot's men.

Who will win the EFL Cup this season, claiming the first trophy on offer in 2024/25? Will Liverpool live up to their favourites tag? Or shall it be Newcastle who finally get over the line in a major final?

Longest trophy droughts (Premier League clubs)

Rank

Club

Last trophy

Year

Trophy drought

1

Newcastle

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup

1969

55 years

2

Southampton

FA Cup

1976

48 years

3

Wolves

League Cup

1980

44 years

4

Ipswich

UEFA Cup

1981

43 years

5

Nottingham Forest

League Cup

1990

34 years

6

Everton

FA Cup

1995

29 years

7

Aston Villa

League Cup

1996

28 years

8

Tottenham

League Cup

2008

16 years

9

Arsenal

FA Cup

2020

4 years

10

Leicester

FA Cup

2021

3 years

11

Chelsea

Club World Cup

2022

2 years

12

West Ham

Conference League

2023

1 year

13

Liverpool

League Cup

2024

n/a