After a few months of the season, there are already managers losing their jobs across Europe.

Some expectedly so, others not so much. The managerial merry-go-round is never-ending at the elite level of the game, with plenty of good coaches being shown the door, only to find jobs elsewhere.

There are several high-profile managers who currently find themselves out of work who could be options for clubs in the Premier League and across the continent to replace those currently under pressure.

Here, Football FanCast takes a look at a selection of active managers who are out of work at the moment.

1 Zinedine Zidane

Last job: Real Madrid (May 2021)

At Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane led the club to two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns across two separate spells.

Add in a handful of other trophies, and it was certainly a successful spell at Los Blancos for the French icon. Despite this, he has been without a senior role since 2021.

With pressure mounting on Didier Deschamps, could Zidane’s next role be in charge of the France national team?

2 Xavi

Last job: Barcelona (May 2024)

Xavi secured the La Liga title for Barcelona during his first full season in charge (2022/23) before ending last term without any silverware.

This title triumph was his only success at the club, and he now finds himself without a managerial role. The Spaniard announced he was remaining in charge of the La Liga side in April this year. A month later, however, he was sacked.

Aged only 44, the World Cup winner could be a perfect long-term manager for a club in Europe’s top five leagues.

3 Graham Potter

Last job: Chelsea (April 2023)

Graham Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, a mere seven months after taking over from Thomas Tuchel.

It's fair to say he didn’t quite get the time to develop his team in west London, but the Englishman worked wonders with Brighton during his three years in charge of the south coast side.

He has turned work down previously, including the available job at Lyon, as it appears the former Swansea City boss is waiting for the right project to pop up.

4 Massimiliano Allegri

Last job: Juventus (May 2024)

The veteran Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri has a glittering CV. Not only has he won six Serie A titles across spells at Juventus and Milan, but the 57-year-old has won five Coppa Italia trophies, too.

A serial winner indeed, but Allegri left the Old Lady at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and is still without work, making him one of the standout options on this list.

5 Edin Terzić

Last job: Borussia Dortmund (June 2024)

Edin Terzić led Borussia Dortmund to a surprise appearance in the Champions League final. A 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid was perhaps expected, but it looked like it could usher in a new era for the German side.

Just a week later, Terzic left Dortmund after three seasons in charge across two separate spells. Aged just 42, he could be an ideal candidate for any major job that opens up across Europe’s big five leagues, including at West Ham United, who could be on the lookout for a new boss in the near future.

6 David Moyes

Last job: West Ham United (May 2024)

David Moyes left West Ham United after the 2023/24 season, ending weeks of rumours surrounding his future.

Despite leading the Irons to their first major honour in 43 years by winning the 2023 Conference League title, his final term was difficult at times, with the club finishing in ninth and failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in four years.

While he may be approaching the end of his managerial career, the Scot may be a great short-term option for a club who are in trouble.

7 Roger Schmidt

Last job: Benfica (August 2024)

Roger Schmidt has been out of work since leaving Benfica in August. Across two seasons with the Portuguese side, the German led the club to the league title in his maiden campaign, while also winning the Portuguese Super Cup.

Benfica could only finish second behind Sporting CP last year, and after winning 7 points from 12 earlier this term, Schmidt departed the club.

He is no stranger to the pressures of managing a top side, also enjoying spells at PSV and Bayer Leverkusen, but it remains to be seen where he ends up next.

8 Erik ten Hag

Last job: Manchester United (October 2024)

Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United after leading them to a League Cup triumph in his first season, followed by winning the FA Cup in his second, but it wasn’t good enough.

Premier League finishes of third and eighth proved to be what Ten Hag was judged on. Adding in the fact that the Old Trafford side ended bottom of their Champions League group last term, it was clear he couldn’t get the team playing to his desired style on a consistent basis.

Perhaps a spell at a club with less pressure will allow him to restore his reputation.

9 Ivan Juric

Last job: AS Roma (November 2024)

Ivan Juric lasted just 12 games at AS Roma, being sacked after winning only four matches. It was difficult following a club legend such as Daniele De Rossi in the dugout, but Juric failed to get the fans onside.

He has spent his entire managerial career in Italy. Will his next job be within Serie A, or will the Croatian move outside his comfort zone?

10 Sergio Conceicao

Last job: Porto (June 2024)

Sergio Conceicao worked wonders during his trophy-laden seven-year spell in charge of Porto. Three league titles, four Portuguese Cups and a Portuguese League Cup were won by the 49-year-old.

Across 368 matches in charge of Porto, Conceicao led his side to 265 wins while scoring 803 goals in the process. His penchant for attacking football could make him an attractive proposition for any club in the major European leagues.

11 Frank Lampard

Last job: Chelsea (May 2023)

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been out of the dugout since summer 2023 when his interim spell as Blues boss came to an end. He oversaw the end of a tumultuous campaign that claimed Thomas Tuchel's and Graham Potter's jobs, with the west Londoners ending the season in 12th place.

Lampard has more recently been seen in punditry roles since his third Stamford Bridge departure (counting his playing days), though he has been linked with the recent vacancy at Coventry City, who parted ways with Mark Robins.

12 Gareth Southgate

Last job: England (July 2024)