There have been some eye-watering sums of money spent on players this season, but who has been the most expensive addition in football since the summer?

The January transfer window is now slowly nearing its conclusion, but clubs still have an opportunity to make new signings, with deadline day not arriving until 3rd February.

There have been some high-profile pieces of business since summer 2024, with Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer as the French superstar finally joined the team he always dreamed of playing for.

But who have been the most expensive signings in 2024/25 to date? Here are the top 11.

Top 11 transfers: 2024/25 season Rank Player Signed for Date Fee 1 Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Aug 2024 £81.5m 2 Dominic Solanke Tottenham Aug 2024 £65m 3 Joao Neves PSG Aug 2024 £60m 4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG Jan 2025 £59m 5 Leny Yoro Man Utd Jul 2024 £58.9m 6 Pedro Neto Chelsea Aug 2024 £54m 7 Dani Olmo Barcelona Aug 2024 £51m 8 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd Aug 2024 £50.5m 9 Moussa Diaby Al-Ittihad Jul 2024 £50m 10 Amadou Onana Aston Villa Jul 2024 £50m 11 Michael Olise Bayern Munich Jul 2024 £50m

11 Michael Olise

Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich (£50m)

Michael Olise was always a great player to watch during his Crystal Palace days, but with all due respect to the Eagles, it was clear that his talent merited playing for a top European club.

Bayern Munich came calling last summer, splashing out £50m on the Frenchman, and he has produced some brilliant moments in his maiden season at the Allianz Arena. He has six goals and assists apiece in the Bundesliga, as well as four goals in the Champions League, one of which was a superb solo effort against Shakhtar Donetsk.

10 Amadou Onana

Everton to Aston Villa (£50m)

It was no great surprise to see Amadou Onana depart Everton for Aston Villa in last year's summer transfer window, no doubt feeling that he needed to join a club playing in the Champions League rather than one battling to stay in the Premier League.

The Belgian has enjoyed a solid first season at Villa Park, starting 14 matches in the Premier League and chipping in with two goals in the competition. That said, Villa fans may want a little more from him as he attempts to justify the £50m fee the Villans paid for him.

9 Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa to Al-Ittihad (£50m)

Having looked like a superb signing for Villa just over a year ago, Moussa Diaby's time there petered out a little as the months passed, and he ended up joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer.

They paid a reported £50m for his services, but only one goal has been scored in 10 league appearances this season, perhaps suggesting that Villa did well to get a healthy sum of money for the winger.

8 Manuel Ugarte

PSG to Man Utd (£50.5m)

Manchester United sealed a mega-money deadline-day move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte just a year after the Uruguayan joined the French giants from Sporting CP.

The Red Devils paid an initial £42.1m to bring the Ligue 1 champion to Old Trafford, with add-ons worth around £8.4m allowing PSG to break even following their outlay on Ugarte 12 months prior.

With Erik ten Hag departing the club just months later, it has not been the greatest of first campaigns for Ugarte, though all parties will be hoping he can show his best, particularly with his former club agreeing a sell-on fee in their negotiations.

7 Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig to Barcelona (£51m)

Dani Olmo was one of the star players at Euro 2024, standing out with his attacking brilliance and helping inspire Spain to glory, alerting some of Europe's top clubs in the process.

It was Barcelona who eventually acquired the signature of the 26-year-old, signing him for £51m from RB Leipzig, but it was a complex transfer not without its issues, as he was only registered for the first half of the season.

That problem has now been overcome, with Olmo granted permission to continue representing the Catalan giants amid rumours over his short-term future.

6 Pedro Neto

Wolves to Chelsea (£54m)

Pedro Neto was always a great player to watch for Wolves, but injuries seemed to hold him back. Still, that didn't stop Chelsea from taking a punt on him last summer.

So far, the Portuguese's availability has been good, with 19 league appearances handed to him in his first half-season, but his only goal in the competition was a great long-range strike at home to Arsenal. More is needed to justify the £54m that the Blues spent on him.