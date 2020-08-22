Liverpool v Arsenal: Community Shield 2020 – all you need to know

The first day of the 2020-21 Premier League season is on Saturday 29 August, when Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield Final.

The Community Shield often gets overlooked and compared to a glorified pre-season friendly match, though no team wants to miss out on adding any type of silverware to their trophy cabinet. Last year, the Reds narrowly missed out on winning the Community Shield, as they fell short to Manchester City. This year, Liverpool are the defending Premier League champions and are certain favourites to triumph this time around.

The final will be held at Wembley on August 29, and it will kick-off at 16:30. There has been many rumours and speculation as to whether or not some fans will be allowed back into the stadium for the final as part of the plan to bring fans back to stadiums nationally. Of course, this would mean they would have to keep socially distanced from one another, and chants may not even be allowed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This match will be a great test for both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp who are currently strengthening their squads ready for the new campaign. Despite it being a final, it is the perfect place to try-out new formations and give new players the opportunity to show what they bring to the team in a competitive game.

The Community Shield will be followed by a short international break from 2-10 September, which leads to the start of the new Premier League season on 12 September.

It has been announced by the FA that Andre Marriner will referee the match at Wembley for the second time in his career.

Not many know this, but both Liverpool and Arsenal have won the Community Shield 15 times each so this year’s final does come with some bragging rights. Manchester United are the only club to have won the trophy more times – 21. The Gunners last won the final in 2017, whereas the Reds were last successful after their FA Cup win in 2006.