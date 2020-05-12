Exclusive: Jermain Defoe explains his desire to achieve special things at Rangers

Jermain Defoe has his sights firmly set on becoming a Rangers hero.

The 37-year-old recently signed a one-year contract at the club, which will begin once his contract at Bournemouth ends in the summer, and has admitted that by the time he leaves the club he wants his name firmly etched in the Ibrox history books.

Speaking exclusively to FootballFanCast.com, Defoe said: “When you walk down the tunnel and on to the pitch at Ibrox you can see the names of great players on a board and I say to the players, if we can be on that board one day then we’ve done something special.

“When you’re on that board you know that even after you leave, you’re always welcome back. So to see my name on that board one day would be unbelievable.”

Under Steven Gerrard, Rangers have shown glimpses of a side capable of winning its first SPL title since 2011 but injury problems meant Celtic were able to establish a 13 point lead over the Gers before football was postponed in March.

By winning the title next season it would stop Celtic making it 10-a-in-row, but Defoe insists his focus at Rangers is solely on what he and his teammates can do as a club and not on what they can stop rivals Celtic achieving.

“I’m not even focused on that. I’m just focused on being a part of Rangers history.”

