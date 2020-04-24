John Terry and many more celebrities to compete in NHS Charities Together Cup

A group of celebrities, including former-sports stars, comedians and actors, have signed up to compete in the NHS Charities Together Cup, which aims to raise £100m in support of the current Covid-19 crisis.

The FIFA 20 competition will involve eight all celebrity teams, with three celebrities per team, going head-to-head in 12-minute long FIFA 20 matches. Fans will be given the chance to vote for who they want to see compete from every team in each round.

Everton and Chelsea legends, Tim Cahill and John Terry, will be joined by the likes of Cricket stars Joe Root and Ben Stokes, fellow former footballers Joleon Lescott, Fabrice Muamba and Shaun Wright-Phillips, golf’s Justin Rose and boxer Dilian White.

The competition’s organisers, Celebrity e-Sport, hope to raise a huge £100m for NHS charities together during these desperate times for all the care workers on the frontline, who are putting their own lives at risk to help save ours.

For more information on the event and how you can donate, click here.