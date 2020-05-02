NHS Charities Together Cup: Don’t miss the final

What a week of fundraising it has been for the NHS Charities Together Cup but this Sunday, it all comes down to the biggest game of them all.

It has been an incredible week, filled with comedic, competitive and interesting match-ups against professional sports stars, reality celebrities, YouTubers and celebrities, with all the highlights so far available here.

But after a tense semi-final battle, the final has been decided as Team Iris (Hughes, Shaughna and Kem) will take on Team Poseidon (Muamba, Lescott and Wright-Phillips).

It has all the markings of an incredible final and promises to be a fitting end to a wonderful week of fundraising for a very special cause during the current pandemic. So far, over £16k has been raised – can the £20k target be hit by Sunday evening?

You can tune in to watch the final here – bit.ly/NHSCupYTSnack – you won’t want to miss it!

You can donate here: bit.ly/NHSCupDonateSnack

Snack Media is proud to be partners of the NHS Charities Together Cup: a celebrity Esports FIFA tournament aiming to raise money for NHS workers on the frontline. The tournament sees some of sport’s biggest stars playing, including England cricket captain Joe Root, Premier League winner Joleon Lescott and boxer Tony Bellew.

For more information, go to: bit.ly/CelebEsportSnack