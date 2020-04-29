NHS Charities Together Cup Highlights: Day 1

Day 1 of the NHS Charities Together Cup lived up to expectations with some classic FIFA 20 matches between some of the most well down sports stars and celebrities in the country.

In an event designed to help raise millions in aid of the NHS during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of Joleon Lescott, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stuart Broard, Ben Stokes, Jamie George and Erin Cuthbert have been going head-to-head in a good ol’ game of FIFA 20, co-presented by Chris Kamara, Ben Shephard and Tom Deacon.

Day 1 saw a number of exciting match-ups and you can watch them below…

While you can catch today’s action live on YouTube by clicking this link – bit.ly/NHSCupYTSnack

Today’s fixtures, which will include Paddy McGuinness, Dillian Whyte, Jos Butler and SV2 among many others, are as follows…

You can donate here: bit.ly/NHSCupDonateSnack

