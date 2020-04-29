NHS Charities Together Cup Highlights: Lando Norris vs Dillian Whyte

What do you get when an F1 star takes on a heavyweight boxer at FIFA? Fireworks!

Watch as Dillian Whyte – previously describing himself as ‘garbage’ at FIFA – and F1’s Lando Norris go head-to-head in the NHS Charities Together Cup in a tasty online affair.

It was a fiery affair with plenty of tasty tackles going in throughout- the referee was a very busy man in this game!

Who do think comes out on top?

What do you get when an @F1 star takes on a boxer at #FIFA? Fireworks! 🎇 Watch highlights of @LandoNorris Vs @DillianWhyte in the @celebesports_ NHS Charities Together Cup, fundraising for those on the front line. Support here 👉 https://t.co/7qVfchJ1QY… #Unite4ourNHS pic.twitter.com/1f6rO8a58Z — Football FanCast (@FootballFanCast) April 29, 2020

You can donate here: bit.ly/NHSCupDonateSnack

Snack Media is proud to be partners of the NHS Charities Together Cup: a celebrity Esports FIFA tournament aiming to raise money for NHS workers on the frontline. The tournament sees some of sport’s biggest stars playing, including England cricket captain Joe Root, Premier League winner Joleon Lescott and boxer Tony Bellew.

For more information, go to: bit.ly/CelebEsportSnack