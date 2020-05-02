NHS Charities Together Cup Highlights: Semi-Finals

It’s been a fantastic week of FIFA 2o gameplay in the NHS Charities Together Cup and with all to play for in the semi-finals, we were treated to some iconic moments between celebrities.

England cricket legend and ex-England international footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips went head-to-head, with Stokes conceding an absolute screamer from SWP and then shamefully admitting that he “honestly didn’t know you could do that.”

In the other games, comedian Paddy McGuinness almost had his light turned off against Erin Cuthburt, who opened proceedings with a 30-yard rocket but Harry Kane saved McGuinness’ blushes with a clever brace.

Kem Cetinay took on Dillian Whyte in a game that promised to be a battle of the goal celebrations more than anything else, while SV2 took part in some questionable gamesmanship tactics against Shaughna Philips.

