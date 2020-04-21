Report: Prospective Newcastle owners set to replace Bruce

Newcastle United’s prospective new owners are keen on installing a “world beater” as the club’s new manager, according to Football Insider.

What did the report say?

Steve Bruce was hired as the Newcastle manager over the summer following the departure of former boss Rafa Benitez.

Under the former Manchester United centre-back the Magpies have been solid and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, eight points clear of the relegation places.

However, they have been far from exciting to watch, managing just 25 goals from their 29 matches, having less possession than any other side and ranking 17th for shots taken per game.

According to Football Insider, the Saudi-led consortium that is in the process of sealing a £300m deal to buy the club are set to replace Bruce as boss in one of their first moves after taking control.

Removing Bruce is said to be the first step in a £200m overhaul of the player staff that is expected to take place this summer.

Harsh but fair?

Bruce has done a decent job since taking over at St James’ Park in the summer and looks likely to keep the club in the top flight.

However, his football has never been renowned for its attacking focus and if the club wish to challenge for trophies in the future, replacing Bruce would make sense.

It is not yet known who they have in mind to replace Bruce but if they want to turn the Magpies into a force to be reckoned with, then replacing him with a manager who has a proven record of winning silverware may be high on the new owners’ priority list once the takeover is complete.