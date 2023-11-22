The 2024 Olympics in Paris are right around the corner, and the world eagerly await the games. Football now takes centre stage, with many nations vying for that famous gold medal.

While it is technically an u23s tournament, each nation is allowed three ‘wildcards’ who are older, think Neymar in 2016 during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The tournament has become an opportunity for younger players to show what they’re made of.

The qualifiers aren’t over just yet, with South America and Asia yet to find out which countries will be attending. Despite that, we at Football Fancast wanted to take a look at the top 15 players who could feature at the 2024 Olympics.

Mo Salah (Egypt)

Forward, 31

Mo Salah needs no introduction, he’s the biggest thing to happen to Egypt since the Sues Canal. With his country’s qualification for the 2024 Olympics, he is no doubt rubbing his hands together at the opportunity of winning that gold medal.

Unfortunately, he’s not as young as he used to be, and Liverpool may not be too happy to let him go to the tournament, it would of course disrupt his pre-season, but don’t be surprised if you see him there are one of Egypt’s ‘wildcards’.

Christian Pulisic (USA)

Winger, 25

Captain America himself has been in terrific form since he swapped London for Milan last summer. He’s re-established himself as America’s great hope, the man that could finally lead the men’s team to some semblance of glory.

Pulisic is one of those players that feels like they’ve been around forever. He’s 25 now, so he would be classed as a ‘wildcard’, but the USA take the Olympics seriously. If they have any interest in getting their hands on a gold medal, Pulisic is a must.

Pedri (Spain)

Midfielder, 20

This one might be a little unlikely, especially given his injury woes so far this season, but Barcelona midfielder Pedri might be the man to take Spain all the way.

His talent is undeniable, the Catalan club have a real diamond on their hands, and since he’s only 20, Spain would still have plenty of options for a wildcard.

His club will likely be the priority however, and he’s already played a lot of football since he burst onto the scene a few years ago. If he’s fit, and Barcelona are willing to let him go, Spain would have to be considered one of the favourites.

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Winger, 30

Much like their North African counterparts Egypt, the 2024 Olympics are a huge opportunity for Morocco to show the world that their a force to be reckoned with. There is no better man than Ziyech to help them with that mission.

He’s had his ups and downs with the national team, even retiring from international football at one point after falling out with then manager Vahid Halihodzic, but he’s back and raring to go.

Another player free from the shackles of Chelsea’s bench, we’re sure he’d want to remind people what he can do.

Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine)

Winger, 22

When the 2024 Olympics kick off, Chelsea’s Ukrainian winger Mudryk will be 23 years old, meaning he would have to be considered a ‘wildcard’, but they’d be crazy not to take him if they can.

It’s fair to say he’s had a slow start to his career at Chelsea since moving for a reported £88.5 million in January 2023, but his talent is undeniable. He is rapid beyond belief, and on his day can cause any defender immense trouble.

His time with the Ukrainian national team has recently been a happy distraction from club life. He’s playing well for them. Let’s hope for their sake Chelsea will let him join.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Forward, 24

The 2024 Olympics are of course being held in Paris. It would be crazy if Mbappe wasn’t there, right? He would undoubtedly be the biggest name at the tournament, and his involvement will give the games a crazy amount of publicity.

Mbappe himself has said that it’s “a child’s dream” to play at the Olympic games. His club future in Paris might be up in the air, but it feels like a certainty that he’ll be at the Olympics.

Whether he’s at Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain once it kicks off, Mbappe should be one of France’s wildcards.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Midfielder, 22

The 2022 World Cup was a defining moment for Fernandez. He was integral to their system, and helped Lionel Messi finally get his hands on that coveted trophy. A role he was more than happy to play.

He has since moved to Chelsea for a reported £107 million, and has been a rare shining light in what has been a rough year for the London side. Both Chelsea and Argentina are better with him in the side.

Playing in the Olympics would hinder his pre-season at a very important time for the club, but his ability and leadership are exactly what this Argentina side need to win a gold medal.

Lee Kang-Inn (South Korea)

Midfielder, 22

Of course Son Heung-Min is still the golden boy, and he could too feature for South Korea at the Olympics, but we wanted to shine a light on the man who could become his heir.

We wouldn’t blame you if you weren’t aware of who Lee Kang-Inn was before he made his move to Paris Saint Germain from Mallorca in the summer, but since that big transfer, he’s become South Korea’s next big thing.

He’s featured heavily for his new club under manager Luis Henrique and has quickly built an on-field rapport with Mbappe. He’ll be hoping to beat his club mate to the gold medal in the summer.

Rayan Cherki (France)

Winger, 20

Lyon’s Cherki might be raw, but he has the potential to go very far. He has already been linked with a move away from France to the Premier League and was reportedly the subject of a bid from Chelsea in the summer.

The 2024 Olympics is the exact type of tournament Cherki should be looking to play in. Every iteration has that one player that blows people away, and Cherki could be that. Unfortunately for him, he plays in the same position as Mbappe, so it may depend on France’s tactics whether he makes the cut.

Gavi (Spain)

Midfielder, 19

Much like his Barcelona midfield partner, Pedri, Gavi has played a lot of football for someone so young. He’s been thrown in at the deep end at both club and country, but he’s proven time and time again he’s not scared of the water.

Not only does he have ridiculous technical ability, but he’s also not bothered about getting dirty, He’s the exact type of midfielder every team needs, and he would be a huge boost to Spain’s chances of getting gold.

Again, much like Pedri, Barcelona might be wary of letting him go.

Vitor Roque (Brazil)

Forward, 18

Roque is the latest young player to come out of the seemingly unstoppable Brazilian talent factory. In fact he’s so good, Barcelona threw all their financial troubles to the wind to ensure they were the ones to secure his signature.

The 18-year-old has been impressive for current club Athletico Paranaese, scoring 27 times in 77 appearances. Bear in mind a lot of those appearances are as a substitute.

The world stage awaits for Roque, he no doubt has a big future ahead of him, and there is no better place to start that at the 2024 Olympics.

Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay)

Midfielder, 22

Ugarte was a stand-out performer during his time at Sporting CP, and rightfully earned himself a big money move to Paris Saint Germain, and since that move he’s been good if not spectacular.

The Uruguayan national team are in a period of transition. Players they’ve relied on in the past like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Diego Godin, have either retired or are on the verge of doing so.

The 2024 Olympics provides the perfect opportunity for Ugarte to step up and become a leader for the next generation, as he has the talent, there’s no doubt about that.

Garang Koul (Australia)

Forward, 19

Newcastle United wasted no time in snapping up the Australian wonderkid in 2023, and it’s easy to see why they were so keen. Koul was ripping it up for Central Coast Mariners, alongside his brother Alou.

Australia’s participation isn’t guaranteed since Asia are yet to play out their qualifiers, but they’ve started strong. Garang Koul who is currently on loan at Volendam in the Eredivisie, could take quite a few by surprise.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Forward, 23

Very few players win a single trophy throughout their careers, Alvarez won the World Cup, Premier League, and the Champions League last year. Not bad for a player born in the year 2000.

It’s unlikely that Messi will be making an appearance at the 2024 Olympics, he’ll be too busy enjoying some well-earned R&R on a beach in Miami, so Alvarez has a chance to come out of the great man’s shadow and be the main man.

Even at club level he plays second fiddle to Erling Haaland, so he would likely relish the opportunity to remind Pep Guardiola why he signed him.

Endrick (Brazil)

Forward, 17

Real Madrid’s transfers from the Brazilian leagues have proven to be tremendously successful Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo are two of the most talented young players in the world. Endrick might just be better than both of them.

The Spanish giants reportedly paid £52 million for him. He was just 16 years old at the time. Now he’s leading the line for Palmeiras and doing a damn good job of it.

Endrick will have plenty of opportunities to win trophies and medals with Brazil, even if he doesn’t go in 2024, he could go in 2028 and not be counted as a wildcard.

We could have kept going, there are so many more top quality players who could feature at the 2024 Olympics. It’s due to kick off on July 24th, so we’ll see you there.