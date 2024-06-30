Avoiding defeat in football is one of the many fundamentals of the game, but doing it over a long period of time requires a large amount of luck, consistency, grit and determination. Five of the longest unbeaten runs in English top-flight football have come in the Premier League era, but what teams feature on the all-time list?

There have been ten occasions where teams have hit the 30-game milestone for matches unbeaten, which has been something of a stumbling block over the years. For this list, we've ranked the longest unbeaten runs since records began. Only league games count, and given there has only ever been one modern-day unbeaten season, it is perhaps no surprise that few have managed to even come close.

English football's longest unbeaten runs Rank Team Matches unbeaten Years 1 Arsenal 49 2003-2004 2 Liverpool 44 2019-2020 3 Nottingham Forest 42 1977-1978 4 Chelsea 40 2004-2005 5 Leeds 34 1968-1969 6 Liverpool 31 1987-1988 7 Manchester City 30 2017-2018 8 Arsenal 30 2001-2002 9 Leeds 30 1973-1974 10 Burnley 30 1920-1921

10 Burnley 1920-1921

30 games

The Clarets cemented themselves in the history books of English football when they were crowned champions of England for the first time in March 1921, following a 30-game unbeaten run.

Under boss John Haworth, who spent 14 years in charge of the club, Burnley lost their first three games of the 1920/21 season, before going 30 games without losing and establishing a record that lasted 83 years - it was the first time a top-flight English football club had gone that many games unbeaten.

A special plaque commemorating the iconic Clarets record was restored in 2021 and displayed in a new lounge at Turf Moor, Burnley’s stadium.

Matches unbeaten 30 First game 3-0 v Huddersfield (6th September 1920) Last game 1-0 v Man Utd (25th March 1921) Beaten by Manchester City (L 0-1, 26th March 1921)

9 Leeds 1973-1974

30 games

Following a third-place finish the previous season - which culminated with a 6-1 win over Arsenal at Elland Road - Leeds United stormed into the 1973/74 campaign thirsty for success.

Don Revie’s side were reeling from bitter cup final defeats. The first: a shocking FA Cup final defeat to Second Division Sunderland. The second: another 1-0 defeat to Milan in the European Cup Winners’ Cup, refereed by Christos Michas, who was later banned for match-fixing.

However, both defeats failed to rattle Revie’s men, as they started the next campaign by going 29 games unbeaten, winning 19 and drawing 10, in addition to their late-season win over Arsenal the previous term.

Their 30-game unbeaten run came to an end after a 3-2 defeat to Stoke City, but Leeds would go on to lift their second English League title finishing on 62 points.

It was Revie’s last season in charge of Leeds, as he accepted the England job where he remained largely unsuccessful for three years, before managing the United Arab Emirates.

Matches unbeaten 30 First game 6-1 v Arsenal (9th May 1973) Last game 2-0 v Man Utd (9th February 1974) Beaten by Stoke City (L 2-3, 23rd February 1974)

8 Arsenal 2001-2002

30 games

Arsenal were a force to be reckoned with in the early 2000s, with star names like Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp all at the top of their game.

Ending as runners-up to Manchester United the previous season and losing out to Liverpool in the 2001 FA Cup final spurred Arsene Wenger’s men on to have a glorious next few years. This period began with their 30-game unbeaten streak during the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

It was a hugely competitive league at the time, with Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester United all on the hunt for Premier League success, but Arsenal experienced just three defeats during the campaign.

In their last 21 fixtures, the Gunners went unbeaten - winning each of their last 13 - and Sylvain Wiltord’s goal at Old Trafford added the League title to their trophy cabinet, following their FA Cup success at Wembley over Chelsea four days prior.

Matches unbeaten 30 First game 2-1 v Liverpool (23rd December 2001) Last game 3-1 v Sunderland (6th October 2002) Beaten by Everton (L 1-2, 19th October 2002)

7 Man City 2017-2018

30 games

Surprisingly, Pep Guardiola’s side feature just once on the list of the longest unbeaten runs in top-flight English football, but Manchester City fans will remember the 2017/18 season for entirely different reasons.

Gabriel Jesus’ 94th-minute winner at Southampton in May 2018 secured the Premier League champions 100 points, a feat no team had ever achieved before.

The centurions were formidable during the entire campaign, winning 32 games and losing just two - they clocked exactly 50 points at home and 50 points away, scoring 106 goals, which averages out at 2.79 per game.

Heavy investment in the summer with the additions of Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker, and a club record £57m on Aymeric Laporte in January, meant Pep Guardiola had a plethora of talent at his disposal.

Their 30-game unbeaten run started with a 3-1 win at home to Hull City in April 2017 and ended in a Premier League classic: a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in January 2018.

City then went on to lift their third Premier League title at the end of the season.

Matches unbeaten 30 First game 3-1 v Hull (8th April 2017) Last game 3-1 v Watford (2nd January 2018) Beaten by Liverpool (L 3-4, 14th January 2018)

6 Liverpool 1987-1988

31 games

Liverpool achieved unprecedented success throughout the 1970s and 80s. They were dominant in all areas of the pitch, developing football icons such as Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and John Barnes along the way.

With Dalglish at the helm, the Reds needed to refocus ahead of the 1987/88 season after winning the club’s first-ever league and FA Cup double.

Top goalscorer Ian Rush had also been sold to Juventus for a then-British-record fee of £3.2m, which subsequently led to a rebuild, with Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Nigel Spackman and John Aldridge all signed.

Liverpool got the season off to a flying start, winning nine of their first 10 games and remained unbeaten in the league until March 1988.

It was Everton who handed Liverpool their first defeat, but the Reds ultimately had the last laugh, as they proceeded to lift their 17th English title in a season when they scored 87 goals.

Liverpool had also equalled Leeds United’s record of 29 games unbeaten in a single league campaign.

Matches unbeaten 31 First game 1-0 v Watford (4th May 1987) Last game 1-1 v Derby (16th March 1988) Beaten by Everton (L 0-1, 20th March 1988)

5 Leeds 1968-1969

34 games

Don Revie spearheaded the beginning of an English record during the 1968/69 season, as Leeds would go on to lift the First Division trophy.

His side got off to a great start, winning seven of their opening nine games, before losing to Manchester City 3-1 away from home.

After experiencing a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Burnley - which would turn out to be their last of the season - Leeds then went 28 games unbeaten in the top flight of English football.

In the penultimate game of the season, Leeds secured the title in a 0-0 draw at Anfield against Liverpool. Revie’s men smashed numerous English records along the way, including the most points (67), most wins (27) and fewest defeats (2) in a single campaign.

Their unbeaten run would come to an end at the hands of a familiar team on this list, as they lost 3-2 to Everton the following season in August 1969.

Matches unbeaten 34 First game 0-0 v West Brom (26th October 1968) Last game 1-1 v Burnley (26th August 1969) Beaten by Everton (L 2-3, 30th August 1969)

4 Chelsea 2004-2005

40 games

The 2004-05 season was a major turning point in the Roman Abramovich era, as Chelsea welcomed Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge.

That same summer, Abramovich signed Didier Drogba, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Petr Cech and Arjen Robben - so massive change was underway.

Only 41 at the time, Mourinho was brought into Chelsea to win trophies, and that’s exactly what he did in his first season.

Not only did Mourinho win the Premier League - a feat that hadn’t been achieved in 50 years at the club - in his first season, but he also smashed numerous records along the way, especially in the defensive department.

The Blues’ first defeat of the season came away at Manchester City in October 2004, and that would be the final time they would drop three points in a game for the rest of the campaign.

Mourinho’s defensive stability was key to the 29-game unbeaten run that Chelsea embarked on for the rest of the season, breaking the record for the most points in a Premier League season with 95.

Chelsea also broke the record for the fewest goals conceded in a season (15), while goalkeeper Cech clocked the most clean sheets the Premier League had ever seen in a season (24).

Mourinho’s side would carry their unbeaten run into the following season, right up until November 2005 when they lost to Manchester United, ending on an admirable 40 without defeat.

Matches unbeaten 40 First game 4-0 v Blackburn (23rd October 2004) Last game 4-2 v Blackburn (29th October 2005) Beaten by Man Utd (L 0-1, 6th November 2005)

3 Nottingham Forest 1977-1978

42 games

Nottingham Forest conquered English and European football in the 1970s under iconic manager Brian Clough.

The club’s second-tier status didn’t last long when Clough took over as manager in 1975, as they were promoted two years later. Under Clough’s leadership, alongside assistant manager Peter Taylor, Forest quickly established themselves as a formidable force in the English top flight.

Following a third-place finish in the Second Division the previous season, Clough led Forest to the pinnacle of English football, as they went on to win the league, edging Liverpool by seven points to the title.

Their unbeaten streak began in November 1977 after an away loss to Leeds United, and they proceeded to go 26 games unbeaten to lift the trophy.

Forest didn’t experience their first loss until the following season in December 1978, when they lost out to the eventual champions Liverpool, despite setting a new English record for unbeaten matches.

If all of that wasn’t enough, Forest also went on to win the European Cup back-to-back in 1979 and 1980, cementing their legacy in the football history books forever.

Matches unbeaten 42 First game 0-0 v West Brom (26th November 1977) Last game 1-0 v Bolton (25th November 1978) Beaten by Liverpool (L 0-2, 9th December 1978)

2 Liverpool 2019-2020

44 games

Jurgen Klopp was a god-like figure for Liverpool fans during his trophy-laden tenure at the club, as he brought so many iconic moments on and off the pitch.

During the 2019/20 season, the Reds were fierce at Anfield and it was seen as arguably the toughest fixture of the season for any Premier League side.

The season before, Liverpool had gone unbeaten 20 games and 17 games respectively – either side of a Manchester City defeat in January 2019 – but their 97 points total wasn’t enough to edge City’s 98.

And after bringing a sixth Champions League trophy back to the Anfield trophy cabinet in June 2019, Reds fans and players were desperate for domestic league success.

Liverpool’s momentous Premier League run without defeat lasted for 422 days, until the Reds travelled to Watford in February 2020 to be dealt their first loss of the season.

Klopp’s side were one victory away from the longest winning run in the English top flight, having won their past 18 league games. However, Liverpool would go on to claim their first Premier League title after 30 years in June 2020.

Matches unbeaten 44 First game 1-0 v Brighton (12th January 2019) Last game 3-2 v West Ham (24th February 2020) Beaten by Watford (L 0-3, 29th February 2020)

1 Arsenal 2003-2004

49 games

Arsenal’s invincible season is arguably the greatest achievement in English football history, as they topped Nottingham Forest’s record that lasted over 25 years.

Arsene Wenger’s side lifted the club’s third Premier league title by winning 26 of their 38 League games and drawing the other 12, meaning they had went the entire campaign without a single loss - the first time this had been done since the late 1800s.

The Gunners scored 73 goals, largely thanks to Thierry Henry, who bagged 30 goals to win the Golden Boot and conceded just 26 - with the likes of Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure and Jens Lehmann in top form over the season.

Henry also won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year, while Wenger was named Manager of the Season.

Matches unbeaten 49 First game 6-1 v Southampton (7th May 2003) Last game 3-1 v Aston Villa (16th October 2004) Beaten by Man Utd (L 0-2, 24th October 2004)