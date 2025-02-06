Clubs across Europe's top five leagues spent a massive total of £1.1bn on transfers this January, more than doubling the amount spent last year in the same period.

Manchester City were far and away the biggest spenders, splashing out £181m on five new players, including Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Nico Gonzalez from Porto, Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens, Vitor Reis from Palmeiras and Juma Bah from Real Valladolid.

But how does City's spree compare to previous record-breaking windows? Here's an in-depth look at the 9 biggest January window spends of all time, with the help of data from Transfermarkt and news sources.

january-2025-transfers-malen-marmoush-kvaratskhelia
Highest January transfer window spends of all time

Rank

Club

Year

Players signed

Money spent

1

Chelsea

2023

8

£330m

2

Man City

2025

6

£181.2m

3

Barcelona

2018

2

£152.5m

4

PSG

2024

3

£105m

5

Newcastle

2022

5

£91.6m

6

Jiangsu Suning

2016

8

£80.9m

7

Juventus

2022

3

£79.5m

8

Liverpool

2018

1

£75m

9

Chelsea

2011

2

£71.3m

9 Chelsea (January 2011)

Money spent: £71.3m

chelsea-fernando-torres-celebrates-premier-league

Following Roman Abramovich's takeover of the club in 2003, Chelsea often made a habit of spending big in the summer, but took it a little easier in January.

That was until 2011, when they decided to splash £69m - a club record at the time - on two big new signings.

First was the high-profile and controversial arrival of striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool, who Chelsea splashed £50m on. Then, on deadline day, defender David Luiz arrived from Benfica for a reported fee of £21.3m.

Chelsea transfers January 2011

Player

Signed from

Fee

Fernando Torres

Liverpool

£50m

David Luiz

Benfica

£21.3m
8 Liverpool (January 2018)

Money spent: £75m