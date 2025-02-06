Clubs across Europe's top five leagues spent a massive total of £1.1bn on transfers this January, more than doubling the amount spent last year in the same period.

Manchester City were far and away the biggest spenders, splashing out £181m on five new players, including Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Nico Gonzalez from Porto, Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens, Vitor Reis from Palmeiras and Juma Bah from Real Valladolid.

But how does City's spree compare to previous record-breaking windows? Here's an in-depth look at the 9 biggest January window spends of all time, with the help of data from Transfermarkt and news sources.

Highest January transfer window spends of all time Rank Club Year Players signed Money spent 1 Chelsea 2023 8 £330m 2 Man City 2025 6 £181.2m 3 Barcelona 2018 2 £152.5m 4 PSG 2024 3 £105m 5 Newcastle 2022 5 £91.6m 6 Jiangsu Suning 2016 8 £80.9m 7 Juventus 2022 3 £79.5m 8 Liverpool 2018 1 £75m 9 Chelsea 2011 2 £71.3m

9 Chelsea (January 2011)

Money spent: £71.3m

Following Roman Abramovich's takeover of the club in 2003, Chelsea often made a habit of spending big in the summer, but took it a little easier in January.

That was until 2011, when they decided to splash £69m - a club record at the time - on two big new signings.

First was the high-profile and controversial arrival of striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool, who Chelsea splashed £50m on. Then, on deadline day, defender David Luiz arrived from Benfica for a reported fee of £21.3m.

Chelsea transfers January 2011 Player Signed from Fee Fernando Torres Liverpool £50m David Luiz Benfica £21.3m

Related 5 players Chelsea should sign in the summer Chelsea have fallen off the pace in recent weeks, but a promising season could lead to greater things if they get their summer business right.

8 Liverpool (January 2018)

Money spent: £75m