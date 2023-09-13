Football is a sport watched and played across all four corners of the globe. It is by far the most popular sport, so if you're someone wanting to get into 'the beautiful game', Football FanCast is here to bring you everything you need to know about scoring a goal.

Scoring a goal is the process of directing the ball past the opposition's goal line. It doesn't have to hit the back of the net, as long as the whole ball passes the goal line, it's a goal.

An own goal is when a player directs the ball beyond his OWN goal line.

If a goalkeeper throws the ball directly into the opposition's goal, the referee will award a goal kick. Though, that is extremely unlikely as not many keepers, if any, will be able to throw the ball the length of the pitch unless it's a very windy day!

You can score with any part of your body, other than your hands and arms up to the point of the shoulder.

The three most common ways of scoring a goal are:

Right-footed strikes Left-footed strikes Headers

Methods of scoring a goal are:

Strikes Headers Volleys Penalty kicks Free kicks Own goals

Often, in football, you'll hear the term, 'a set-piece goal'. That refers to a goal being scored from a dead-ball scenario, for example; free kicks, corners and penalty kicks.

Scoring a goal certainly isn't an easy thing to do, particularly at the highest level, so training to improve your shot or header, amongst other techniques, is pivotal.

Striking the ball with your foot is the most powerful way to hit the ball, hence why it's the most common method of scoring a goal. Headers are also a prominent part of football, and if done properly, can be a really effective way of scoring.

Though, like anything, you'll need to practice heading the ball to become good at it, as you must focus on making contact with the correct part of your head.

To head a ball correctly and safely, the player must brace their neck muscles, make contact at the top of their forehead and move their body in one swift motion.

Below is a video which demonstrates this.

A goal is worth one point on the scoreboard. So, for example, if your side scores two goals and the opposition scores one, the scoreboard will read 2-1 or 1-2.

The first number on a scoreline is the home team's number of goals and the second is the away team's number of goals.

Aggregate scoring is exactly the same, except the two scores across a two-legged tie will be added together to calculate the aggregate score.

So for example, if a Champions League semi-final first-leg tie between Manchester United and Real Madrid ended 3-1 to United and the second leg ended 1-0 to Madrid, United would win the tie 3-2 on aggregate scoring.

If the two legs result in a draw on aggregate, the game will go to extra time after the standard 90 minutes are played, consisting of two 15-minute halves and if it is still level after extra time, a penalty shootout will decide the match.

Lock your ankle. Locking your ankle ensures that your foot isn't flimsy and doesn't move at all when it contacts the ball.

Pass the ball with the inside of the shoe. Never pass on your toe. Soccer players pass using the inside of the foot because it uses a wider surface area and makes for the most accurate kick.

Position your planter foot. Turn your planter foot (the foot you are not using to kick) so that the inside of your shoe is facing the ball.

Kick a pass on the ground. Follow through with your foot close to the ground. For short passes and passes on the ground, you only need to follow through a few feet. Don't lift your foot far off the ground.

Kick a pass in the air. Lean your body back and follow through with your foot in the air. This time, extend your foot fully, and follow through so that your foot ends up several feet in the air.

(as per Wiki How).