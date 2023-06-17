Football, the game we all know and love, is so often as much as enjoying the pain of your rivals as it is about celebrating the success of your own team.

After all, there's nothing quite like a weekend when the team you support pick up a big win, and the team you hate suffers an embarrassing defeat.

And sometimes, even when your rivals do manage some sort of triumph, they do so in such a shameless way that it's still easy to find a way to point the finger and laugh.

With that general spirit in mind, Twitter user @DxBruyne17 recently asked the football community to define “shameless”.

Football FanCast has picked out some of the best responses and compiled a list for your entertainment. Enjoy!

First up, we have an infamous moment when Arsenal defender Andre Santos asked to swap shirts with Robin van Persie at half-time during a match at Old Trafford.

The Dutch striker had recently betrayed the Gunners by moving to Manchester United and scored against his former side just three minutes into this game in 2012.

Understandably, Arsenal fans were furious with Santos for his behaviour and never truly forgave him.

Next, we have the hilarious moment from Qatar 2022 when Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated wildly after thinking he scored for his country.

The striker actually thought he'd matched Eusebio’s World Cup haul for Portugal only for Bruno Fernandes to be awarded the goal.

Replays showed that the CR7 failed to make contact when trying to head in his teammate's sumptuous cross.

Also suggested was another memorable moment from the World Cup - this time concerning Sergio Aguero with Argentina.

Sadly, the former Man City striker was forced to retire in December 2021 aged just 33 due to a heart condition diagnosis.

Just a year on, though, he was there in Qatar celebrating on the pitch with his former teammates as if he'd played every minute of the tournament.

Fair play, some might say - but this fan seems to think it was pretty shameless.

Arsenal's Rob Holding features next after the celebration he offered up when scoring a consolation goal as Arsenal's title hopes were left in tatters.

With William Saliba injured, the English centre-back was asked to step up for the Premier League run-in and started away at the Etihad against Manchester City.

The home side thumped the Gunners 4-1 and went on to win the title, but this didn't stop Holding from pulling off a cheeky wink to the camera after he scored a meaningless consolation.

Finally, no list of shamelessness could be complete without reference to Tottenham Hotspur in one way or another – and we have Richarlison to thank for this.

Even fellow pros Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson have mocked him for his ability to celebrate goals by taking his shirt off and getting booked, only for his efforts to be disallowed on multiple occasions.

Well, against Liverpool, he did score a goal that actually counted. And so, the Brazilian went wild, thinking that his last-gasp equaliser was enough to rescue a point at Anfield despite being 3-0 down at one stage – which is shameless enough considering his side were only going to come away with a draw.

However, to make things worse, with just seconds left on the clock, the Reds then went up the other end and scored a winner thanks to Diogo Jota – meaning Spurs lost 4-3 and Richarlison's goal and yellow card counted for nothing.