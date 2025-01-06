As we enter the second half of the Premier League season, Arsenal are still very much in the race for the title, but Mikel Arteta may feel he has to strengthen his squad this month if they are going to make up the ground on Liverpool.

With Bukayo Saka injured and question marks over Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners could look to strengthen in a number of different positions this winter. Let's take a look at five players who would enhance the current squad.

1 Nico Williams

Athletic Club

Saka is set to be sidelined for more than two months due to a hamstring injury that required surgery, meaning the right-wing position is now a problem one for Arteta.

Ethan Nwaneri was impressive in Saka's absence, scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion, but Arsenal may be keen to bring in a player already proven at the top level rather than sticking with a hot prospect, particularly in light of the youngster's own recent injury.

Nico Williams played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph last summer, scoring against England in the final, and he was very impressive in La Liga during the 2023/24 campaign, picking up 14 assists.

The Gunners have reportedly already opened talks with the Spaniard's agent, and they are ready to trigger his relatively affordable release clause of £48m should he give the green light, so it will be interesting to see if things advance over the next few weeks.

2 Randal Kolo Muani

PSG

Although Williams' release clause should be within Arsenal's budget, they may be hesitant to commit to such an outlay in the January transfer window, especially considering Saka will be back before the end of the season.

As such, the Gunners could look to bring in a short-term option until the end of the campaign, which makes Randal Kolo Muani an attractive proposition.

The Frenchman is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this month, potentially on loan, and a move to the Emirates Stadium is very much a possibility.

The 26-year-old is capable of playing on both wings and at centre-forward, making him a versatile option for Arteta in the final third, but signing him would undoubtedly be a gamble.

If the attacker is able to rediscover his form from the 2022/23 season, during which he amassed 29 goal contributions in 32 Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt, he could be a solid addition to the squad.

However, Kolo Muani has failed to record similar numbers with PSG, and the French club's willingness to sanction his departure casts doubt over whether he would be a suitable signing this month.

3 Matheus Cunha

Wolves

Gabriel Jesus has stepped up his game over the past few weeks, bagging five goals in two outings against Crystal Palace and then once more against Brentford, but he wasn't at his best in Havertz's absence against Brighton, as Arsenal dropped another two points in the title race.

With that in mind, Arteta may look at bringing in a new striker this month, and one forward who has certainly delivered in the Premier League this season is Matheus Cunha, with the Brazilian's goals keeping Wolverhampton Wanderers above water in the relegation battle.

TalkSport's Rory Jennings has tipped Cunha to replace the injured Saka this month, having featured often on the wing throughout his career.

The 25-year-old has excelled in a centre-forward role this season, proving himself to be a more reliable goalscorer than his compatriot Jesus, so it would make sense for the Gunners to pursue a move.

The only issue is the deal could amount to as much as £90m based on previous reports, with Wolves unwilling to sell unless they receive an astronomical offer, and the striker is arguably yet to prove he is worthy of an outlay that high.

4 Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray/Napoli

Cunha is yet to prove himself over a prolonged period at the top level, but Arsenal have another option in mind who has Champions League experience and played a vital role in Napoli's Serie A title triumph in 2023.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored 26 league goals in the 2022/23 campaign, as well as five in the Champions League, but his time with the Serie A club came to a bitter end when he completed a loan move to Galatasaray in the summer.

During his time in Turkey, the forward has continued his fine goalscoring form, with former Besiktas man Sergen Yalçın describing him as "undoubtedly the best centre-forward" in the country.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners are plotting a "box-office" deal for the 26-year-old, which would mean paying his release clause of £66m - far less than the £90m it would apparently take to prise Cunha away from Wolves.

Given Osimhen's experience in the Champions League and title races, he is likely to be a better option than the Wolves star, and his arrival could be a real boost to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes.

5 Jules Kounde

Barcelona

It appears as though Arteta's main objective this month is to bolster his attacking options, but a move for a defender is not out of the question, with Arsenal thought to be preparing a £62m offer for Barcelona's Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman is said to be interested in a move to the Premier League, and there is a feeling that Barca may be forced to cash in for a lower fee amid their financial issues, with a deal potentially possible for around just €40m (£33m).

The 26-year-old is capable of playing at centre-back and right-back, and given just how vital he has been to Barcelona this season, there is every sign that he could push Ben White for a starting spot.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously given an overview of the defender's abilities, tipping him to be one of the world's best in his position in the future.

While signing a new defender is not a necessity this January, Kounde could be a quality addition, particularly when considering he may be available for a relatively low fee.

Arsenal remain within arm's length of Liverpool, but if they are to avoid finishing second for the third year on the spin, it could be wise to bring in some new options this January - and Arteta has a number of top players to choose from.