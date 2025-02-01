The January transfer window never seems to produce the same level of excitement as the summer one. Some clubs feel like they don’t need to do business midway through a season, while others dread it in case a bigger side targets one of their in-form stars.

Of course, there have been a few exceptions in recent years. Who can forget Chelsea’s spending spree in January 2023? Eight players were signed as the Blues spent in excess of £250m to bolster their squad.

January 2011 also provided plenty of excitement, as Chelsea splashed out £50m to sign Fernando Torres from Liverpool. The Anfield side subsequently used this cash to bring in Andy Carroll and Luis Suárez.

This year, however, there have only been a few major deals. We have taken a look at the biggest ones of the window.