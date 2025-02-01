The January transfer window never seems to produce the same level of excitement as the summer one. Some clubs feel like they don’t need to do business midway through a season, while others dread it in case a bigger side targets one of their in-form stars.
Of course, there have been a few exceptions in recent years. Who can forget Chelsea’s spending spree in January 2023? Eight players were signed as the Blues spent in excess of £250m to bolster their squad.
January 2011 also provided plenty of excitement, as Chelsea splashed out £50m to sign Fernando Torres from Liverpool. The Anfield side subsequently used this cash to bring in Andy Carroll and Luis Suárez.
This year, however, there have only been a few major deals. We have taken a look at the biggest ones of the window.
|
Most expensive 2025 January window transfers
|
Rank
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
1
|
Jhon Duran
|
Aston Villa
|
Al-Nassr
|
£71m
|
2
|
Xavi Simons
|
PSG
|
RB Leipzig
|
£67.7m
|
3
|
Omar Marmoush
|
Frankfurt
|
Man City
|
£63m
|
4
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Napoli
|
PSG
|
£59m
|
5
|
Galeno
|
Porto
|
Al-Ahli
|
£41.8m
|
6
|
Abdukodir Khusanov
|
Lens
|
Man City
|
£33.6m
|
7
|
Vitor Reis
|
Palmeiras
|
Man City
|
£29.6m
|
8
|
Luiz Henrique
|
Botafogo
|
Zenit
|
£29.3m
|
9