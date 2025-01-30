Defenders may not get the same amount of credit as goalscoring forwards or playmaking midfielders, but they are important to the success of a team all the same.

As such, plenty have moved for big money over the years - but which players have garnered the largest transfer fees? Centre-backs dominate the record deals, but full-backs are also moving for huge sums in the modern game.

So with that said, we have decided to look at the most expensive defender signings plus a detailed look at the top 11, with the help of data from Transfermarkt and news reports.

premier-league-defenders-baines-terry-cahill
The 20 most expensive defenders of all time

Rank

Player

From

To

Fee

1

Harry Maguire

Leicester

Man Utd

£80m

2

Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig

Man City

£77m

3

Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

Juventus

£76.5m

4

Virgil van Dijk

Southampton

Liverpool

£75m

5

Wesley Fofana

Leicester

Chelsea

£70m

6

Lucas Hernandez

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

£68m

7

Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus

Bayern Munich

£65.6m

8

Ruben Dias

Benfica

Man City

£65m

9

Achraf Hakimi

Inter

PSG

£61m

=10

Marc Cucurella

Brighton

Chelsea

£60m

=10

Joao Cancelo

Juventus

Man City

£60m

12

Leny Yoro

Lille

Man Utd

£58.9m

=13

Lisandro Martinez

Ajax

Man Utd

£58m

=13

Aymeric Laporte

Athletic Club

Man City

£58m

15

Benjamin Mendy

Monaco

Man City