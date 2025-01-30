Defenders may not get the same amount of credit as goalscoring forwards or playmaking midfielders, but they are important to the success of a team all the same.
As such, plenty have moved for big money over the years - but which players have garnered the largest transfer fees? Centre-backs dominate the record deals, but full-backs are also moving for huge sums in the modern game.
So with that said, we have decided to look at the most expensive defender signings plus a detailed look at the top 11, with the help of data from Transfermarkt and news reports.
|
The 20 most expensive defenders of all time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
1
|
Harry Maguire
|
Leicester
|
Man Utd
|
£80m
|
2
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
RB Leipzig
|
Man City
|
£77m
|
3
|
Matthijs de Ligt
|
Ajax
|
Juventus
|
£76.5m
|
4
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Southampton
|
Liverpool
|
£75m
|
5
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Leicester
|
Chelsea
|
£70m
|
6
|
Lucas Hernandez
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Bayern Munich
|
£68m
|
7
|
Matthijs de Ligt
|
Juventus
|
Bayern Munich
|
£65.6m
|
8
|
Ruben Dias
|
Benfica
|
Man City
|
£65m
|
9
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Inter
|
PSG
|
£61m
|
=10
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Brighton
|
Chelsea
|
£60m
|
=10
|
Joao Cancelo
|
Juventus
|
Man City
|
£60m
|
12
|
Leny Yoro
|
Lille
|
Man Utd
|
£58.9m
|
=13
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Ajax
|
Man Utd
|
£58m
|
=13
|
Aymeric Laporte
|
Athletic Club
|
Man City
|
£58m
|
15
|
Benjamin Mendy
|
Monaco
|
Man City