Despite often being cited as the most important position on the pitch, goalkeepers typically haven't been sold for big money. That has changed in more recent years, with long-standing records tumbling within the past decade.

But who are football's most expensive goalkeepers? In this list, we've taken a look at the priciest transfers concerning those between the sticks, with a detailed summary of the top 10 moves.

The 20 most expensive goalkeepers of all time

Rank

Player

From

To

Fee

1

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Athletic Club

Chelsea

£71m

2

Alisson

Roma

Liverpool

£66.8m

3

Andre Onana

Inter

Man Utd

£47.2m

=4

Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea

Real Madrid

£35m

=4

Ederson

Benfica

Man City

£35m

6

Gianluigi Buffon

Parma

Juventus

£32.6m

=7

Neto

Valencia

Barcelona

£31.4m