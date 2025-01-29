Despite often being cited as the most important position on the pitch, goalkeepers typically haven't been sold for big money. That has changed in more recent years, with long-standing records tumbling within the past decade.
But who are football's most expensive goalkeepers? In this list, we've taken a look at the priciest transfers concerning those between the sticks, with a detailed summary of the top 10 moves.
3
|
The 20 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
1
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Athletic Club
|
Chelsea
|
£71m
|
2
|
Alisson
|
Roma
|
Liverpool
|
£66.8m
|
3
|
Andre Onana
|
Inter
|
Man Utd
|
£47.2m
|
=4
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Chelsea
|
Real Madrid
|
£35m
|
=4
|
Ederson
|
Benfica
|
Man City
|
£35m
|
6
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
Parma
|
Juventus
|
£32.6m
|
=7
|
Neto
|
Valencia
|
Barcelona
|
£31.4m