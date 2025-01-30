The biggest and best football clubs from around the world are all trying to find the next superstar as they look to secure signings for the future.

Taking a gamble on a young, up-and-coming talent is often expensive, as the players below show. But which youngsters were signed for the largest sums? With the help of Transfermarkt data and news reports from the time, we've trawled through the archives to determine the most expensive under-21 signings.

For this list, players had to be aged 20 or less at the time of their transfer, with all fees used including potential add-ons.

The 20 most expensive youngsters of all time

Rank

Player

From

To

Fee

1

Kylian Mbappe

Monaco

PSG

£165.7m

2

Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

£135.5m

3

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid

£115m

4

Joao Felix

Benfica

Atletico Madrid

£113m

5

Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

Juventus