Having not won the Premier League since 2004, Arsenal fans are growing increasingly desperate for their club to reclaim the title. However, Mikel Arteta's side keep falling short.

The Gunners have finished second in each of the past two seasons, narrowly missing out by just two points to Manchester City last year and five points the season before.

While it’s still early days, all signs suggest Arsenal may once again miss out, with Liverpool seemingly unstoppable under Arne Slot.

So, what’s holding them back? Is it a shaky defence? Probably not. Is it the absence of an elite winger who can rack up goals and assists like Mohamed Salah does for Liverpool? Possibly.

Or is it the lack of a world-class striker who can deliver goals week in, week out, much like Erling Haaland has for City? Definitely.

To finally get over the line and win their first title in over a decade, here are six players we believe Arsenal should target in the summer to restore their former glory.

1 Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting CP

Signing a world-class striker is Arsenal's top priority, with many believing it's the missing piece that will finally see them lift the Premier League title once again.

Viktor Gyokeres is undoubtedly the player they should pursue with everything they've got.

Often compared to Haaland due to his size, speed, strength, and natural goalscoring instinct, the sensational Swede has netted an impressive 77 goals, including 34 in 33 games this term, for Sporting since the start of last season - a tally that no other player in Europe is even close to matching.

You wouldn't blame him if he wanted to prove himself in a bigger league, and former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna believes Arsenal's style of play would be perfect for the 26-year-old.

"He’s amazing," Sagna told Metro. "He's a pure striker who would add depth to the squad. He's also quite tall, so whenever the team is out wide, they can deliver crosses, which has been missing a bit, for me."

2 Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich

If Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres, he’ll need quality service from both flanks to maximise his goalscoring potential.

Bukayo Saka is the ideal provider from the right, but his increasing injury troubles are becoming a concern, while on the left, Gabriel Martinelli remains inconsistent.

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane could be the perfect solution to both problems. Capable of playing on either wing, the Germany international has registered 25 assists over the past two and a half seasons. He's also chipped in with 31 goals of his own.

Now in and out of the Bayern team, Sane is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has yet to agree to a new deal, making his departure from the Allianz Arena increasingly likely.

His versatility, ruthlessness in the final third and proven Premier League experience - having previously starred for Manchester City - would make him an excellent addition to Arsenal's squad.

3 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford