After a strong start to the season under new manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have seriously dropped off in recent months.

Since 22nd December, the Blues have won just two Premier League games, suffering losses to Ipswich Town, Fulham and Manchester City, while drawing with Everton, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth.

This poor run of form has seen Maresca's side slip from second in the league - just two points behind leaders Liverpool - to sixth place, with the possibility of European football next season now in serious doubt.

The cause of this decline is unclear, but from the outside, it seems to be a combination of factors: a squad filled mostly with young, inexperienced players, Maresca's struggle to manage an over-inflated squad that has become harder to control as the weeks go by, and a lack of quality in key positions.

In goal, for instance, Robert Sanchez has been the most error-prone 'keeper in the Premier League this season, seemingly costing Chelsea points week after week.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, Nicolas Jackson's goals have dried up and Christopher Nkunku often looks aloof, with his mind seemingly elsewhere during his cameo appearances in the top flight.

While little business was done in January, Maresca will no doubt be hoping to use the summer to reassess his squad and brin