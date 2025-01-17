Without truly splashing out in the summer transfer window - only welcoming Federico Chiesa in a bargain deal and one for the future in Giorgi Mamardashvili - Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have silenced the naysayers, and as such, it would be easy to suggest that it should just be a case of the same again this month. However, cracks are beginning to appear.

Recent struggles have seen Arsenal cut the gap to four points on Liverpool - who still have a game in hand - to suddenly turn a dominant title push into one which may yet feature plenty of anxiety.

The January transfer window could ease that anxiety entirely, as we've highlighted with five players Liverpool should look to sign this month.

1 Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth

There was once a time when Andrew Robertson was the best left-back in the Premier League, perhaps even in the world. But those days are behind him. The Scotland captain is suffering what every player must suffer at some stage at the top level.

Casemiro suffered it last season - dare we even mention Rio Ferdinand's Queens Park Rangers spell? Now, Robertson has become the latest to suffer a significant fall away from his best, and Liverpool must act.

Instead of watching their left-back struggle for the rest of the campaign, the Reds must move to sign Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, who is everything that Robertson once was.

An athletic, attacking threat who has little trouble going in the other direction too, Kerkez is the answer to Slot's biggest problem, and those at Anfield should splash out to meet his reported £50m price tag this month.

2 Jonathan Tah

Bayer Leverkusen

Another problem beginning to creep into Arne Slot's squad comes in central defence. Perhaps the biggest way to highlight that problem is by looking back at Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat against Tottenham Hotspur when Wataru Endo was forced to replace the injured Jarrell Quansah.

A midfielder by nature, the Japan international completed an admirable job, but exposed exactly why Edwards and Hughes must seek reinforcements this month.

With Joe Gomez's injury history catching up to him once again and Ibrahima Konate yet to get back to 100% following an injury of his own, Liverpool should make an early swoop to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen.

Part of a historic invincible Leverkusen side in the Bundesliga last season, Tah has once again played his part in Xabi Alonso's side, who are pushing Bayern Munich all the way to retain their title.

Yet, even with the chance to win another Bundesliga crown, the German could be available this month given that it is Leverkusen's final chance to cash in before they potentially lose their defender for free in the summer.

An experienced leader, Tah could even replace Virgil van Dijk if the Dutchman fails to sign a new deal himself before the summer arrives.

3 Arda Guler

Real Madrid

Speaking of contracts coming to an end, Liverpool must also start thinking about players who could replace Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian also yet to secure his Anfield future - and that's where someone like Arda Guler could come in.

Mentioned alongside a number of other Premier League clubs in reports surrounding Guler's next destination in recent months, the Reds should make their move as early as possible.

With Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr all occupying the attacking roles for years to come at Real Madrid, Guler would be wise to seek a rise to stardom away from Spain just as an attacking spot becomes available at Anfield.

Whilst he's a different type of talent to Salah, the 19-year-old certainly has the star power to replace the Egyptian in what will be a near-impossible job for whoever is handed the responsibility.

The best is yet to come for Guler, who should swap the Real Madrid bench for a place in the spotlight in Merseyside.

4 Carlos Baleba

Brighton & Hove Albion

Although it may seem as though Ryan Gravenberch has solved all of Liverpool's midfield problems, they still perhaps need one more player capable of thriving in that No 6 role if they want to push towards the Premier League title unchallenged.

Simply running Gravenberch into the ground will eventually come with consequences for Slot, just as Jurgen Klopp found in the case of Fabinho a few years ago - and Liverpool must avoid a repeat.

As is often the place full of answers for top Premier League sides, Liverpool could turn towards Brighton & Hove Albion for a solution. Alexis Mac Allister is already a fan favourite into his second season at Anfield and the Reds would be wise to swoop in and welcome another Seagull to join the Argentinian.

Having missed out on Moises Caicedo last season, it would be almost fitting if they swooped in for Carlos Baleba this time around.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Carlos Baleba Ryan Gravenberch Starts 16 20 Progressive passes 68 100 Interceptions 30 36 Ball recoveries 102 102

An impressive midfielder who is still just 21 years old, a January deal for Baleba could complete Slot's midfield once and for all next to the equally impressive Gravenberch and help seal a dominant title win for the Reds.

5 Joao Pedro

Brighton & Hove Albion

Whilst Liverpool's left-back problem remains the biggest threat towards their title ambitions, their striker issue remains their most frustrating.

Into his third season at the club, it's clearer than ever that Darwin Nunez is not the answer to Liverpool's problems, and at this stage, he is destined to become one of the rare big-money transfer flops during a period of otherwise excellent additions during Klopp's reign.

Recent reports suggested that the Reds rejected a £70m proposal from Saudi Arabia to cut ties with their forward, but it's an offer they'd be wise to accept should they get a second chance - especially if they want to sell before they can buy.

Suddenly, that £70m would leave those at Anfield perfectly placed to sign the ideal replacement in Joao Pedro. Showing shades of Roberto Firmino at Brighton, Pedro looks like a player destined for the top.

What's more, the fact that Slot has used Luis Diaz as a false nine in recent weeks suggests that Pedro is the type of player he is looking for to complete his Liverpool frontline.