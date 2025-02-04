After a poor start to the 2024/25 season, Manchester United used the January transfer window to bring in a number of new faces.

The Red Devils purchased Danish defender Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the hope that he could solve their long-standing issues at left-back. Teenager Ayden Heaven was also brought in from Arsenal to reinforce Ruben Amorim's perpetually injured defence.

There were some departures too. Antony joined Real Betis on loan, while Marcus Rashford, who had been at the centre of a public spat with Amorim, joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa until the end of the season, though the option is there for the Villans to sign him permanently for £40m in the summer.