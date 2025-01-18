Whilst it's beginning to feel like deja vu, it would once again be an understatement to suggest that Manchester United need a major overhaul under new manager Ruben Amorim.

They needed exactly that when David Moyes arrived, and then again under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. And who could forget a transfer window that featured the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the arrival of Jadon Sancho under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Having rebuilt their side using materials suggested by Erik ten Hag before he saw his house huffed, puffed and blown down by the rest of the Premier League, the Red Devils must look towards the transfer market to help Amorim turn things around at Old Trafford.

The former Sporting CP boss has already shown what he's capable of by defeating Manchester City and earning a point at Anfield against Liverpool in a game that should have ended in all three, but defeats against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth have exposed that he cannot work miracles.

However, if INEOS truly want to turn things around at Old Trafford, signing these five players would be a good place to start.

1 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

If INEOS are to prove their transfer genius and take Manchester United away from an era of expensive big-name transfer flops, signing Bryan Mbeumo would be an intelligent first move. The Brentford winger is more than ready for a big move, and as Marcus Rashford heads for an Old Trafford exit, he should be high up on the Red Devils' list of potential replacements.

Still just 25 years old and at the peak of his powers, Mbeumo's ability to play as a winger and in the striker role would kill two birds with one stone for Amorim, who could deploy the versatile star next to Rasmus Hojlund.

The Bees have benefited in the past from Mbeumo's link-up play with a fellow striker when he thrived next to Ivan Toney, and now Manchester United should aim to prosper by combining a powerful forward of their own with the quicker, smarter Brentford man, who's reportedly worth a hefty £60m this month.

2 Antonee Robinson

Fulham

A problem which remains unsolved even as the revolving door of managers at Manchester United continues is the one at left-back. Whether it's been Solskjaer, Ten Hag or others, Luke Shaw has remained the man relied upon to take that left-back spot. Amorim and INEOS must simply bring that trend to an end amid the England international's inability to remain fit.

In his place should be someone like Antonee Robinson. The Fulham star has arguably been the best left-back in the Premier League so far this season, and his attacking output suggests that he'd be ready-made to slot straight into Amorim's left wing-back role within his Manchester United back five.

Premier League stats (via FBref) Antonee Robinson Diogo Dalot Starts 21 20 Assists 9 1 Interceptions 41 26 Ball recoveries 84 113

Not many players have been able to match Robinson's output on the assists front throughout the current campaign, with Dalot simply a level below the American, who could instantly solve United's issues down the left-hand side.

3 Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP

Whilst some may be scarred by the number of former Ajax players who struggled to perform under Ten Hag, Goncalo Inacio and Amorim could form a far more successful story, which should begin as early as this month.

When looking at Manchester United's backline, there have been far too many square pegs in round holes to give the United boss a mere fighting chance of consistency.

The former Sporting manager desperately needs a centre-back capable of thriving in his system - ideally, one he knows well. Therefore, Inacio could be the perfect choice. A defender who played his best football under Amorim and one who can play left wing-back and centre-back, all signs point towards him as the ultimate solution for the Red Devils.

Inacio's name has been mentioned alongside Manchester United for some time, and his reported release clause of just £50m should make any deal even more tempting to pursue before the end of the January transfer window. Next to Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, the Portugal international could quickly plug what has been a leaky backline in recent months.

4 Joao Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Having failed to sign Joao Gomes last summer and eventually settling for Manuel Ugarte, Manchester United should go again in their pursuit of the Wolverhampton Wanderers man to form quite the midfield partnership.

Amorim's system certainly needs an added No 6 next to Ugarte, and when it's not Kobbie Mainoo, it simply cannot be Christian Eriksen whom he turns towards. Instead, Gomes should emerge.

Whilst the Brazilian's reported £38m price tag last summer quickly put United off any deal, Wolves' current fight to avoid relegation could see that valuation drop just in time for those at Old Trafford to make their move. If the Midlands club were to go down, that £38m price tag should plummet into bargain territory for any club willing to complete a summer swoop.

Ten Hag's lacklustre midfield was arguably his greatest weakness and the beginning of his downfall, but Amorim can swiftly turn that narrative on its head by welcoming Gomes and turning the Dutchman's shortcomings into his greatest strength at Old Trafford.

5 Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting CP

In usual circumstances, any club in the bottom half of the Premier League would be ruled out of signing one of the best strikers in world football. But not every bottom-half side carries the name Manchester United, and not every bottom-half side would have the Amorim advantage in pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sporting star thrived under the current United boss and is destined to become a gamechanger wherever he finds himself next, especially if it is Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been crying out for a talisman for some time. Hojlund arrived and is yet to prove that he's ready to steal the show, whilst Joshua Zirkzee is arguably more likely to head for the exit door than he is to burst into life in Manchester United colours, opening the door for Gyokeres to do the job that so many have shirked away from.

With a reported release clause of £80m, Gyokeres would not come cheap, but he'd more than pay the Red Devils back if he can replicate the goalscoring record that even Erling Haaland has struggled to match at times this season.