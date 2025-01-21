The Premier League table clearly demonstrates Nottingham Forest's unexpected success in the 2024/25 campaign, and their impressive performances have earned them their current position as they aim to secure a European spot for next season.

The Reds have won over half of their league fixtures so far, making them one of the in-form sides and one of the outside contenders in the Premier League title race.

As well as the Premier League, Forest are also into the fourth round of the FA Cup, and Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping his side can go far in that competition as they look to end their wait for a major trophy, which last arrived in 1990.

Forest have had some luck on their side this season as they are yet to pick up any major injuries or suspensions, but Espirito Santo will know they could bite eventually, and be hoping it doesn’t affect his team’s performances.

As the second half of the campaign gets underway, the Portuguese boss may have his eye on a few arrivals before the transfer window closes, as he will not want his side to fall away after what has been an excellent season so far.

It is unclear how much money the club has in the bank, but with a top-four spot in their sights, adding one or two players before the deadline could help them get over the line.

Here, we have taken a look at five players Forest should be looking to sign in this January transfer window to ensure of success this term.

1 Evan Ferguson

Brighton

It looks very likely that Evan Ferguson will leave Brighton & Hove Albion before the transfer window slams shut on 3rd February, even if that is only on loan.

There are several Premier League teams interested in signing the Republic of Ireland forward, but the Seagulls are yet to give the go-ahead for a deal to go through.

The Reds currently have Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood as their centre-forward options. Wood is obviously their leading man with 14 goals in the Premier League this season, and his place in the team is not going to come under threat for the rest of the campaign.

However, Awoniyi is attracting transfer interest himself, and Forest are possibly open to the pair leaving in this window. Therefore, a replacement will be needed, and Ferguson could be the perfect player to come to the City Ground and support Wood.

The 20-year-old has 13 Premier League goals to his name in over 50 matches, and will be eager to prove himself having only been given limited opportunities under Fabian Hurzeler.

This would be a low-risk signing for Forest, as Ferguson, who has been dubbed a “superstar” by Danny Murphy, would be joining on a loan deal, so the Reds would not be tied to the player or spending a huge amount on his services.

2 Yoane Wissa

Brentford

Signing a new attacker could be on Forest’s agenda in this transfer window, as Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all been heavily relied upon this season, leading Espirito Santo to add more depth and quality to that area of the team.

One player the Reds could look to bring in is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, as Forest may look to “explore” a move for Wissa if Awoniyi leaves the City Ground. The 28-year-old has been in tremendous form for the Bees this season, scoring 11 goals in 19 Premier League games, and that has now put him on Forest’s radar.

Wissa can play anywhere across the frontline, meaning his arrival would not just help out Wood up top, but also the likes of Elanga and Hudson-Odoi.

Wissa is a firm favourite at Brentford and is under contract until 2026, so Forest and Nuno could find it hard to prise him away from a team that is also fighting to finish in a European spot, and the Bees have even rebuffed their initial approach.

3 Douglas Luiz

Juventus

Nottingham Forest already have some good options in the middle of the park, but just like other positions, they could look to freshen things up, and Juventus' Douglas Luiz has already emerged as a player they are interested in signing.

It’s been claimed that Forest have made contact to sign the Brazilian from Juventus in this transfer window, with a loan move being the most likely outcome. Luiz has struggled in Turin since his move from Aston Villa, and given how well he did in the Premier League, he could be an excellent addition for the Reds.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League record Appearances 175 Goals 20 Assists 18

The £135k-per-week midfielder was a key player for Villa during his time at the club, scoring 22 goals and recording 24 assists in over 200 games. His eye for a goal while being a more defensively minded player makes him someone who Espirito Santo would love in his midfield.

Ryan Yates and Elliot Anderson have done well in that midfield alongside Nicolas Dominguez, but Luiz's potential arrival could just add a bit more steel and quality to ensure they finish in the top four.

Danilo has only just returned from the serious injury he picked up on the opening weekend, and Ibrahim Sangare is out injured, so options in that area of the team are quite short at the minute. As Luiz did at Villa Park, he could become a real favourite at the City Ground, especially if he helps the Reds reach the Champions League.

4 Stefanos Tzimas

Nurnberg (on loan from PAOK)

Stefanos Tzimas is a player who has really impressed during his loan spell at FC Nurnberg and has now emerged on the radar of several Premier League teams. The 19-year-old has nine goals in 15 games in the German second tier, and even though he has done so well, his club have made it clear they are going to trigger their loan-to-buy clause before selling the player for £25m in the summer.

However, Forest are in need of a new striker, and will be even more so if Dennis or Awoniyi leave this month. Therefore, the Reds should look to get ahead of the rest and make a move for the young striker now instead of waiting until the summer like the rest.

Tzimas is still young and will need time to adapt to the Premier League, but instead of getting a more experienced, older backup to Wood, they could look to get a younger striker who can learn from the New Zealand international and be his ready-made replacement in the long term.

5 Rayan Cherki

Lyon