It would be fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur's season hasn't gone exactly to plan, sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table as we enter the second half of the campaign, but there is still a lot to play for.

Ange Postecoglou's side still have a shot at silverware, having made it to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, and they are on course to progress to the next stage of the Europa League.

However, with injuries beginning to mount up, Postecoglou will likely have to bring in some reinforcements this January if his side are to stand any chance of going on to have a successful season.

Let's take a look at five players they should look at signing in the January transfer window.

1 Anthony Patterson

Sunderland

Goalkeeper has become a major problem position for Tottenham over the past month or so. Initially, Postecoglou insisted that he would not look at bringing in a replacement for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.

The Australian insisted he had full faith in Fraser Forster, but the Englishman has flattered to deceive in Vicario's absence, and the Spurs boss has admitted that the goalkeeper's mistakes could cost his side this season.

The main issue that comes with persisting with Forster is his inability to play the ball out from the back, but the Lilywhites are now interested in signing a player who excels in that role.

Sunderland's Anthony Patterson is believed to be of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, and he could be an upgrade on Tottenham's current 'keeper, having been lauded for his ability in possession of the ball by teammate Simon Moore.

Moore said: "I’ve followed him for a while even before I came here and he’s class, he pulls off some unbelievable saves.

"He’s underrated with the ball at his feet as well, calm and composed. His handling is excellent, he can without a shadow of a doubt play at the top."

Spurs' chances of sealing another deal for a goalkeeper this month may be diminished by their recent capture of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, though how much of a first-team role he will play remains to be seen.

Given Forster's age, it would not be totally out of the question that goalkeeper is a position Spurs will revisit soon.

2 Abdukodir Khusanov

Lens

Occasionally, managers wrongly use the number of players they have injured as an excuse for a bad run of form, but there is no doubt that a large part of Tottenham's current issues can be put down to the injury crisis in N17.

Postecoglou has been forced to persist with a centre-back partnership of Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray in recent weeks, with every other potential option on the treatment table, so signing at least one new defender is a necessity this month.

One player who has been attracting a lot of attention from the Premier League this winter is Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov, and he could be a brilliant signing if Spurs win the race for his signature.

The Lilywhites have reportedly opened talks over a deal for Khusanov, who has displayed his defensive aptitude consistently over the past year, ranking in the 99th percentile for interceptions per 90 when compared to his positional peers, as per FBref.

However, with high-flying Newcastle United and Manchester City also keen, it may be difficult to get a deal done.

3 Patrick Dorgu

Lecce

Tottenham's lack of defensive options is not limited to the centre of defence, with left-back Destiny Udogie expected to miss the next six weeks due to a thigh injury.

Djed Spence got the nod on his unfavoured side against Newcastle, while Sergio Reguilon is also back in contention, but the Spaniard is reportedly desperate to leave during the January transfer window.

As such, Postecoglou may well need to bring in a new option at left-back, and the 59-year-old is seriously considering a move for Lecce's Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old's performances for Lecce have earned him a Denmark call-up this season, and he was praised for the part he played in the 2-0 victory against Switzerland.

Dorgu is enjoying his second season playing regular football for Lecce, bagging three goals already this term, and he could push Udogie for a starting spot in the years to come if he were to arrive in north London.

4 Davide Frattesi

Inter

Signing a new defender and goalkeeper is likely to be a priority for Postecoglou this winter given the frailties in those positions. However, strengthening in other areas is not out of the question.

Spurs have reportedly made an enquiry for Inter's Davide Frattesi, and there are signs that a deal could happen, with the midfielder thought to be keen on leaving due to a lack of game time.

The Italian is extremely impressive going forward, ranking in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals and the 91st percentile for assists per 90 over the past year compared to players in his position.

The 25-year-old's unhappiness at the San Siro indicates that a deal could be possible this winter, and he could be a solid addition for Postecoglou in midfield given his attacking numbers.

5 Evan Ferguson

Brighton

Evan Ferguson is likely to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this January, at least on a loan deal, and a number of Premier League clubs are racing for his signature, with Tottenham amongst the potential suitors.

Dominic Solanke has looked impressive over the past few weeks, scoring against the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United, but the Englishman can't be expected to start every game if Spurs are to compete on all fronts.

Richarlison bagged 11 Premier League goals last season, but the Brazilian has been injured for much of the current campaign, and an alternative for Solanke is needed.

As such, Ferguson would be a low-risk signing for Spurs on a loan deal, and the Irishman has already proven that he has what it takes to score in the Premier League, bagging a combined 12 goals in his previous two seasons.

The 20-year-old has previously been dubbed a "superstar" by Danny Murphy, and if he impresses on loan in north London, he could push for a permanent transfer in the future, making him an attractive option this month.

With injuries becoming a problem, Tottenham will need to strengthen in a number of areas if they are going to have a successful season, but bringing in more backline options is a must for Postecoglou.