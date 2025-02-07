Tottenham Hotspur fans received a deadline-day boost when the club confirmed the signing of highly rated French winger Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old, often compared to Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe, reportedly turned down interest from multiple Premier League rivals to join Spurs, where he will compete with the likes of summer signing Dominic Solanke for a spot in the frontline.

How Tel will fare in north London remains to be seen, but even if he excels, several glaring issues still need addressing for Ange Postecoglou's side. Much to everyone's surprise, Spurs have been stuck in the bottom half this season, exposing key weaknesses across the squad.

Related Tottenham's most expensive signings of all time Football FanCast takes a detailed look at Spurs’ 10 most expensive signings of all time.

One of the biggest concerns is the lack of solidity in defensive midfield - a lingering problem since Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's departure to Marseille last year.

Injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have further highlighted the need for defensive reinforcements, as backup options Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin have struggled to fill the void.

A new, world-class goalkeeper should also be on the club's radar, with Guglielmo Vicario’s inability to command his box at corners proving to be a major issue.

With all that in mind, here are five players we believe Tottenham should target in the summer.

1 Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Due to a combination of injuries and a lack of quality, Tottenham's biggest issue this season has been their defence. While Postecoglou's side has been prolific in attack, they have struggled to keep goals out.

In an attempt to address the problem, Spurs made a surprise £70m bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on deadline day, but their offer was swiftly rejected.

With competition expected in the summer, Tottenham should make every effort to secure his signature. Since joining Crystal Palace in 2021, Guehi has established himself as one of the Premier League's top centre-backs.

He has also proven his ability on the biggest stage, delivering standout performances for England during their run to the Euro 2024 final.

2 Arda Guler

Real Madrid

Despite being one of Europe’s most promising young talents, Arda Guler has become something of an outcast at Real Madrid, struggling to fully break into a forward line stacked with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinícius Junior, Endrick and Brahim Diaz. Injuries haven’t helped his cause either, further limiting his opportunities.

Too gifted to waste away on the bench, Guler should seek a move where he can truly showcase his abilities, and Tottenham could be the perfect destination to give him that chance.

Often compared to the great Lionel Messi due to his elegant dribbling, lethal finishing and exquisite left foot, the Turkey international would be a fantastic addition to Spurs' frontline - one with the potential to become a club icon in the years ahead.

The main obstacle is that Real Madrid have made it clear they have no intention of selling Guler, while the player himself is also understood to want to remain in the Spanish capital and fight for his place in Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded side.

However, things can change quickly in football. If the 19-year-old continues to struggle for regular game time, he may reconsider his options by the end of the year.

Related The 11 most expensive youngsters of all time These wonderkids all moved for big money, but only some were able to live up to the hype.

3 Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool