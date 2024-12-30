As the new year arrives, so does the winter transfer window. With clubs looking for mid-season bargains and vital squad additions, it may get a little messy as teams rush to replenish their rosters before the transfer deadline on 3rd February.

Clubs have 34 days in which to do business as the second half of the season gets underway, with teams such as Manchester United and West Ham looking to rectify the mistakes made in the summer, while the likes of Celtic and Leeds United may look to consolidate their strong post-Christmas positions.

January transfer window 2024: Biggest deals

Rank

Player

From

To

Fee

1

Vitor Roque

Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona

£52m

2

Sacha Boey

Galatasaray

Bayern Munich

£29.9m

3

Radu Dragusin

Genoa

Tottenham

£25.8m

4

Adam Wharton

Blackburn

Crystal Palace

£22.2m

5

Eljif Elmas

Napoli

RB Leipzig

£20.8m

6

Renan Lodi

Marseille

Al-Hilal

£19.8m

7

Arthur Vermeeren

Royal Antwerp

Atletico Madrid

£19.6m

8

Lucas Beraldo

Sao Paulo

PSG

£17.4m

9

Gabriel Moscardo

Corinthians

PSG

£17m

10

Cyril Ngonge

Hellas Verona

Napoli

£15.5m

Fees including add-ons, via Football365

Thankfully, amid all the impending chaos, you can keep up to date with every day's transfer activity here. Every confirmed deal from England's top four divisions and the Scottish Premiership will be listed below.

Throughout January, you can also check out our dedicated hubs for the Premier League and the EFL Championship, as well as from previous transfer windows.

Premier League transfers clubs
Related
All confirmed Premier League done deals: summer transfer window 2024

Find every incoming and outgoing for each 2024/25 Premier League club here.