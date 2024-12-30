As the new year arrives, so does the winter transfer window. With clubs looking for mid-season bargains and vital squad additions, it may get a little messy as teams rush to replenish their rosters before the transfer deadline on 3rd February.
Clubs have 34 days in which to do business as the second half of the season gets underway, with teams such as Manchester United and West Ham looking to rectify the mistakes made in the summer, while the likes of Celtic and Leeds United may look to consolidate their strong post-Christmas positions.
|
January transfer window 2024: Biggest deals
|
Rank
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
1
|
Vitor Roque
|
Athletico Paranaense
|
Barcelona
|
£52m
|
2
|
Sacha Boey
|
Galatasaray
|
Bayern Munich
|
£29.9m
|
3
|
Radu Dragusin
|
Genoa
|
Tottenham
|
£25.8m
|
4
|
Adam Wharton
|
Blackburn
|
Crystal Palace
|
£22.2m
|
5
|
Eljif Elmas
|
Napoli
|
RB Leipzig
|
£20.8m
|
6
|
Renan Lodi
|
Marseille
|
Al-Hilal
|
£19.8m
|
7
|
Arthur Vermeeren
|
Royal Antwerp
|
Atletico Madrid
|
£19.6m
|
8
|
Lucas Beraldo
|
Sao Paulo
|
PSG
|
£17.4m
|
9
|
Gabriel Moscardo
|
Corinthians
|
PSG
|
£17m
|
10
|
Cyril Ngonge
|
Hellas Verona
|
Napoli
|
£15.5m
Thankfully, amid all the impending chaos, you can keep up to date with every day's transfer activity here. Every confirmed deal from England's top four divisions and the Scottish Premiership will be listed below.
Throughout January, you can also check out our dedicated hubs for the Premier League and the EFL Championship, as well as from previous transfer windows.
All confirmed Premier League done deals: summer transfer window 2024
Find every incoming and outgoing for each 2024/25 Premier League club here.