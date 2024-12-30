As the new year arrives, so does the winter transfer window. With clubs looking for mid-season bargains and vital squad additions, it may get a little messy as teams rush to replenish their rosters before the transfer deadline on 3rd February.

Clubs have 34 days in which to do business as the second half of the season gets underway, with teams such as Manchester United and West Ham looking to rectify the mistakes made in the summer, while the likes of Celtic and Leeds United may look to consolidate their strong post-Christmas positions.

January transfer window 2024: Biggest deals Rank Player From To Fee 1 Vitor Roque Athletico Paranaense Barcelona £52m 2 Sacha Boey Galatasaray Bayern Munich £29.9m 3 Radu Dragusin Genoa Tottenham £25.8m 4 Adam Wharton Blackburn Crystal Palace £22.2m 5 Eljif Elmas Napoli RB Leipzig £20.8m 6 Renan Lodi Marseille Al-Hilal £19.8m 7 Arthur Vermeeren Royal Antwerp Atletico Madrid £19.6m 8 Lucas Beraldo Sao Paulo PSG £17.4m 9 Gabriel Moscardo Corinthians PSG £17m 10 Cyril Ngonge Hellas Verona Napoli £15.5m Fees including add-ons, via Football365

Thankfully, amid all the impending chaos, you can keep up to date with every day's transfer activity here. Every confirmed deal from England's top four divisions and the Scottish Premiership will be listed below.

